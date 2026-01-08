One of Peacock’s Biggest Shows Just Returned With New Episodes

Whether you’re in for a dramatic thriller like Day of the Jackal or a nostalgic reboot like Bel-Air, Peacock has it all. Ever since launching in 2020, the NBCUniversal streamer has delivered a solid lineup of original programming, and the streamer isn’t wasting any time in delivering awesome TV in the new year. As the streamer rolls out titles for January, the most addictive guilty pleasure show on TV is back with a new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grab your lanterns and your cloaks, because The Traitors is officially back! The nail-biting game of deceit and trust hosted by Alan Cumming returns for its fourth season on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET on January 8th. The reality competition, based on the Dutch series De Verraders, sees a group of contestants play a murder mystery game in a Scottish castle, with some players secretly designated as “Traitors.” With a grand prize of up to $250,000 at stake, the Faithful must try to uncover and banish the Traitors before they can steal the money. New episodes of Season 4 drop at 9 p.m. weekly on Thursdays on Peacock, leading into the season finale and Andy Cohen-hosted reunion special on February 26th.

The Traitors Delivers Everything You Could Want From a Reality Show

Play video

Deception, suspense, drama, psychological warfare, betrayals, and unpredictable twists – The Traitors has it all. Originally premiering in 2023, the series has already cemented its status as one of the best reality competition shows on TV, and it’s really no surprise. A guilty pleasure TV show that brings together some of the biggest personalities in the world of reality TV, The Traitors is ridiculously addicting and will have you hooked from the first clue.

The series is a masterclass in reality competition that blends social dynamics with intense strategy and essentially serves as a real-life, big-budget production of social deduction games like Mafia or Werewolf. The show focuses on human nature under pressure as trust and alliances are constantly tested, and viewers get to see everything. The entire premise of the show not only makes it one of the most addicting series currently on TV but also one of the most engaging as viewers discuss strategies and debate who the traitors might be.

All three seasons of the series have earned fresh critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, reaching a high in Season 3 with a perfect 100% Tomatometer rating, and the series holds an average 88% critic score and 70% audience rating. The consensus on Season 4 isn’t in just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see another fresh rating given just how addictive The Traitors is and this season’s star-studded cast that includes Lisa Rinna, Rob Cesternino, Eric Nam, and more.

Will There Be a The Traitors Season 5?

There will be more murder mystery games to come! When The Traitors was renewed for Season 4 in August 2024, Peacock also picked the show up for a fifth season, guaranteeing the show’s longevity past Season 4. Its future beyond Season 5 is undecided.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!