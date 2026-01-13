One of Prime’s Best TV Shows Is Finally Back After a Decade (And It’s Already a Streaming Hit)

A decade after wrapping its debut season, one of Prime Video’s best shows is finally back with new episodes. The hit spy thriller starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Coleman returned in January and delivered almost instant major wins and currently sits near the top of Prime Video’s streaming charts alongside Beast Games and Fallout.

That show is The Night Manager, Prime Video’s British spy thriller based on John le Carré’s 1993 novel of the same name. The series stars Hiddleston in his Golden Globe-winning role as Jonathan Pine, a former military officer and hotel night manager who is recruited by MI-6 to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous arms trader. The series was originally billed as a miniseries during its initial 2016 debut season, but The Night Manager Season 2 returned with a bang to Prime Video with three new episodes on January 11th. The series currently ranks No. 3 on Prime Video worldwide, according to FlixPatrol, and outranks other Top 10 series like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Surely Tomorrow, and Spartacus: House of Ashur.

The Night Manager Season 2 Was Worth the 10-Year Wait

When The Night Manager premiered all the way back in 2016, it quickly cemented its status as one of Prime Video’s best shows and one of the best modern spy thrillers. Season 1 was a masterful adaptation of Carré’s novel that boasted a cinematic quality and a compelling, slow-burn plot with plenty of luxury, political intrigue, suspense, and action that made it an easy binge-worthy story. Everyone in the cast also delivered standout performances, helping The Night Manger stand out as a sophisticated spy drama and making the years-long wait for a second season excruciating – but all of that patience definitely paid off.

The Night Manager Season 2 approached its premiere with a perfect critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while that 100% consensus has since dropped, the 91% critic score is still high and ties with Season 1. Season 2 has proven to be a gripping and worthwhile return that brings back the tension and drama of Season 1 with a fresh, yet familiar story. Critic Olly Richards wrote in a review for Empire Magazine, “Fast-paced and tons of fun, this return makes you wonder why nobody thought to make a sequel years ago.” The Independent’s Nick Hilton gave Season 2 a 4 out of 5 and wrote, “Gripping without being excessively silly, compelling without being indulgently cerebral, The Night Manager pulls off the, increasingly rare, trick of knowing its audience, understanding its success, and replicating the formula.” Critics also sang high praise for Hiddleston’s return as Jonathan Pine, as well as for new cast members Camila Morrone and Diego Calva and the new dynamics and chemistry they bring to the show.

Will There Be a The Night Manager Season 3?

Yes! The Night Manager Season 3 has already been greenlit, and Season 2 director Georgi Banks-Davies told Variety that series creator David Farr “is writing it now — he’s at the coalface and in the early stage,” hopefully meaning that there won’t be another decade-long wait.

The first three episodes of The Night Manager Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video. The six-episode season releases new episodes weekly on Sundays at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video until the season finale on Feb. 1st.

