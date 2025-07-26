It’s Going to Be a Wait for New Phineas and Ferb Episodes

Phineas and Ferb returned for a new revival series this Summer a decade after the original show’s run came to an end, but fans are going to have to wait a little longer for this new revival to continue. Phineas and Ferb first ended with Disney back in 2015, and fans have been hoping to see a proper return from the TV series since. While the franchise had come back for some new feature films and smaller projects in the meantime, this Summer saw the official return of the TV series as it finally came back to screens with the long anticipated Season 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Phineas and Ferb‘s revival has been a massive success with fans of the classic show as it brought back the original cast and crew for wacky new adventures picking up from where it all left off. Following the release of the first ten episodes of its new revival, however, Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2025’s panel for the series (as confirmed via press release) that the next batch of Phineas and Ferb episodes will be premiering with Disney Channel and Disney+ next year.

Disney Branded Television

What’s Next for Phineas and Ferb?

New episodes of Phineas and Ferb are now scheduled for a release with Disney+ and the Disney Channel in 2026, but a more concrete release date or window has yet to be announced at this time. That’s not the only bit of new material coming for the franchise, however, as Disney has also announced “Cartoonified with Phineas and Ferb,” a special shorts program where Phineas and Ferb will be turning celebrity guests into animated versions of themselves to go on all kinds of wack adventures that fans can see in the series each week.

This new series of Phineas and Ferb shorts will include a guest line up with the likes of Kylie Cantrall, Mark Rober, Avantika, Brittany Broski, Walker Scobell and Xochitl Gomez. They will be airing on Disney Channel and its social platforms throughout the year. But it goes to show that Disney was all in on bringing Phineas and Ferb back as the franchise has remained one of the most successful original animated series ever aired with the network. Now this new revival is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon with its next batch of episodes already on the way.

Disney Television Animation

Why Did Phineas and Ferb Come Back?

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the new revival’s premiere earlier this Summer, Phineas and Ferb co-creator Jeff “Swampy” Marsh explained that Disney wanted to bring it all back the way it was before, “What they said was, ‘Look, we just want more Phineas. We don’t think it’s broken. We don’t think you need to fix it. That being said, you can do whatever you want with it. We trust you to to make this show.’ My goal has always been if people were watching fourth season and they just continued right into fifth season, they wouldn’t notice a bump. You know? They wouldn’t notice anything different about it. It would just feel like, ‘Oh, fresh new episodes!’”

This ended up being great news for the creator duo, “So when they when they finally called and said, ‘Yeah, we really wanna do more, and we just want more of the same.’ I was thrilled because I didn’t wanna have to reinvent it, reimagine it. I just liked what we were doing, and I thought we still had stories to tell. Again, it doesn’t mean we didn’t have the fear that we weren’t gonna be able to find new things, but it was exciting to do it.”