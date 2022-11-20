Power Rangers Pays Tribute to Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, known to many as the original Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the long running Power Rangers franchise, has died at the age of 49, and Power Rangers itself paid tribute to the hero with some very emotional and kind words. It's hard to really state just how much Frank had an impact on children of a certain generation as not only one of the most iconic villains in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but one of the most iconic heroes in entertainment overall. His loss is a huge one, and it's one that the fans and those closest to Frank will need quite a long time to reflect on.

Tributes from all over have been pouring in through the Ranger Nation fandom, and the Power Rangers series itself paid tribute to the most iconic hero in the entire franchise with some kind words on their official Twitter account following Frank's passing, "All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always."

All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always. 💚 — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) November 20, 2022

R.I.P. Jason David Frank 1973-2022

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," a representative for Frank told TMZ upon the confirmation of his passing following earlier reports. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed." Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-stars Walter Emmanuel Jones and Amy Jo Johnson took to social media to express their grief and disbelief as well.

READ MORE: Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49 | Jason David Frank: Power Rangers Co-Star Amy Jo Johnson Pays Tribute

"[C]an't believe it," Jones stated. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." Johnson shared the following tribute on social media, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson began. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."

ComicBook.com offers our deepest condolences, thoughts, and more to Jason David Frank's family, friends, and loved ones at this very difficult time.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health crisis, there is no shame in asking for help: just call 988, or go to this website to learn more information about suicide prevention.