Orphan Black: Major Character Returns in Echoes Episode 2

After being off the air for several years, the world of Orphan Black has returned with the new spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. Set decades into the future, Echoes revolves around a whole new cloning conspiracy, but with connections to the flagship series here and there. As it turns out, that even involved an unexpected cameo from one of Orphan Black's stars in the series' second episode. Spoilers for Episode 2 of Orphan Black: Echoes, "Jules", below! Only look if you want to know!

After Echoes' pilot episode established (and then disrupted) the status quo of Lucy (Krysten Ritter), the latest episode shifts part of its focus to Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes), who is beginning to regret her involvement in cloning Lucy using a high-tech gene printer. Kira gets help from a familiar face — her uncle, Felix Dawkins (Jordan Gavaris), and asks for his advice in how to deal with the situation, as well as her personal troubles with her son Lucas (Jaeden Noel). The two of them even visit a high-tech club in an attempt to get a street drug that Kira needs to continue her experiments.

Who Is Orphan Black's Felix Dawkins?

Played by Gavaris across the original Orphan Black, Felix is the foster brother of Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), and one of her fiercest allies once she discovers she is a Leda clone. Felix eventually grows close to many of the fellow Leda clones, developing an unlikely friendship with suburban housewife Alison Hendrix.

A starving artist during the original series, Echoes hints that Felix has successfully capitalized on his art career in the decades since, as he is in town to open an art exhibit.

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I hope people enjoy the show," Ritter told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. "I hope that the fans of the original spot and find and appreciate all of the Easter eggs. But also, I think it's something that will be fun for totally new audiences that haven't seen the original, because I think the show is its own thing and stands on its own as a fun ride."

New episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes air Sundays at 10/9c on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+.