Tatiana Maslany Returns to Orphan Black with New Audio Series

Gather your sestras and get ready to have a dance party, because Orphan Black lives on in a new way. On Thursday, Temple Street Productions and Serial Box announced (via Variety) Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, a brand-new story that will be told over a ten-episode audio and text series. Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of the show’s array of female clones, is expected to return for the new episodes.

According to Temple Street and Serial Box, The Next Chapter is the official continuation of the Orphan Black story, and will be set eight years in the future from the events of the series finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are delighted to be able to extend the Orphan Black franchise through this new and innovative partnership with Serial Box,” Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Boat Rocker’s co-executive chairmen and executive producers of Orphan Black, said in a joint statement. “Orphan Black‘s devoted fans will now get more of what they love on this exciting listening and reading platform.”

As fans of the show will surely remember, the series finale left its “Clone Club” (all played by Maslany) in some pretty significant endgames, which give The Next Chapter some interesting footing to go off of. Sarah was able to begin to process her anxieties and live a comfortable life with her family, while Helena wrote a memoir called Orphan Black and began to raise her baby twin boys. Allison was able to embrace a more free-spirited approach to her suburban life, while Rachel was able to become her own person in a life of solitude.

Cosima and her girlfriend Delphine (Evelyne Brochu) were given the full list of 274 female Leda clones, which sent them on a globe-trotting quest to vaccinate them against a potential respiratory disease. This plotline was set to be explored in the Orphan Black: Crazy Science comic spinoff, which was canceled last summer. The statement about The Next Chapter suggests that Cophine “definitely plays a big part in the story”, although it is unclear if Brochu will reprise her role.

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter will be showrun by Malka Older, with Mishell Baker, Lindsay Smith, Heli Kennedy, Madeline Ashby and E.C. Myers serving as series writers. The writers’ room approach, according to the company, lets it release serialized fiction five times faster than a traditional book.

This marks just the latest expansion of sorts for the Orphan Black world, with an in-universe TV spinoff in the works at AMC since earlier this year.

Are you excited to check out Orphan Black: The Next Chapter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter is set to be available later this summer, exclusively through Serial Box.