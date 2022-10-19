Oscar Isaac Gives Update on Metal Gear Solid Movie (Exclusive)

Oscar Isaac has provided an update on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie. Live action adaptations of video games are becoming more and more prevalent as Hollywood finally figures out how to appropriately take an interactive story and make it work in a linear format. While there's still room for growth, things like the Sonic the Hedgehog films, Uncharted, and the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us seem to indicate the industry is trending in the right direction. Sony has been developing a Metal Gear Solid film for years and for a while, it has looked like it's closer than ever to actually becoming a reality. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been attached to the movie for a while and even cast Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake, but developments have been kept to a minimum since then.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about his new graphic novel, Head Wounds: Sparrow, Oscar Isaac offered a tiny update on the Metal Gear Solid film. Now, it's not huge, but it is something. Isaac noted that fans should be excited and that he wants to make it before speaking highly of the film's potential due to his love of the game. There's no release window for the movie and it doesn't sound like it's gearing up to film anytime soon, but it's good to hear it's on Isaac's mind and that he's passionate about the project.

"We want it to happen," said Isaac. "Be excited. What's the script? What's the story? What's the take? [...] But hopeful that comes to fruition because there's so much potential for that. It's an incredible game. It's my favorite."

As of right now, it's unclear where in the development process the Metal Gear Solid film is. Oscar Isaac was cast at the end of 2020, so he's been attached to the project for nearly two years. Given the game is considered to be incredibly dense material, it does pose a challenge for a 2 – 2 and a half hour adaptation, but at least the people behind it seem determined to make it happen.

