Oscar Isaac Reveals Update on Movie Adaptation for DC's Ex Machina

Oscar Isaac has a filmography truly unlike any other, bringing to life some unexpected stories about eclectic characters. The list of projects that Isaac has in the pipeline is set to include The Great Machine, a live-action film adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris' comic series Ex Machina. The series, which ran from 2004 through 2010 through DC's Wildstorm imprint, has remained a cult classic in the years since, which made many excited by the news of Isaac being tied to the film adaptation. Unfortunately, news on the project has stalled since then — but according to Isaac, that's not a bad thing.

"We're still figuring it out," Isaac told The Hollywood Reporter of the project, which doesn't yet have a script. "It's a huge, amazing story. Finding how that translates [to the screen] is the question."

What is Ex Machina about?

Ex Machina tells the story of former superhero Mitchell Hundred / The Great Machine (played by Isaac). In the comics the character has the ability to control machines after an otherworldly incident. The character would go on to become the Major of New York City after intervening during some of the events of 9/11. The film will seemingly follow a similar story, detailing the troubles Hundred faces as a politician and hero whose powers have a mysterious origin.

There have been multiple attempts to bring Ex Machina to the screen in the past, beginning with New Line Cinema picking up the film rights in July of 2005. Ultimately, the project has ended up with Legendary, who worked with Vaughan most recently on the Prime Video adaptation of Paper Girls.

"Legendary was instrumental in helping to revolutionize the way the world thought of 'comic-book movies,'" Vaughan said previously. "So it's a tremendous honor to work with them on adaptations of some of my and my talented collaborators' past and current comics, and I'm looking forward to hopefully creating a few wholly original stories with them, as well."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding The Great Machine, the film adaptation of Ex Machina? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!