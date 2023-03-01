Outer Banks Cast Reacts to Season 3 Finale Shocker

The third season of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix, and the finale featured some big shockers for fans. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the new season, the Pogues spend time in the Caribbean, and they end up in South America by the finale. In the final scenes, the show jumps ahead 18 months, and the group is honored at a museum exhibit in North Carolina before a mystery man gives them a ship's log from the iconic pirate, Blackbeard. The finale also featured the surprise deaths of Ward (Charles Esten) and Big John (Charles Halford).

"You think you get to the end of it," Drew Starkey (Rafe) told ET before snapping his fingers to indicate more surprises. He added, "Our showrunners have some really good imaginations ... It's exciting to see how the world's going to hopefully expand." Austin North (Topper) also commented on the "emotional" unexpected deaths in the finale. He added, "gold is still out there."

How Did Glass Onion Help Madelyn Cline Prepare For Outer Banks Season 3?

Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, but she's also known to moviegoers for playing Whiskey in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Now that Outer Banks is back, Cline has revealed how her time making the star-studded film helped her prepare for the show's third season. In Glass Onion, Cline was joined by big names such as Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

"I was just so excited to have that extra foundation, but, I mean, I was always too scared to ask my Glass Onion cast 'what's your method?' even though I was so hungry to learn from them," Cline explained with a laugh in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But honestly, the most incredible lessons they taught me was just from having the absolute pleasure of watching them work and be in the midst of their craft. It was so wonderful. The biggest, most helpful lesson is with the absolute freedom with which they worked and how they were on set – if they didn't like anything that they did, it was just, 'We'll cut that,' and they would just start over. There wasn't so much pressure that they put on themselves, they just allowed themselves to be in the moment and be free and try things and maybe fail and we'll try it again, we'll do another take."

Cline explained that it "[felt] like we were in the trenches of the theater" while making Glass Onion. "We did so much together and we learned so much from each other and it was really, really such an eye-opening and wonderful experience," she shared. "I felt like a sponge."

The third season of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.