Outer Banks Season 2 Wraps Filming

Netflix is no stranger to genuinely buzzworthy series, and their roster of original shows have only gotten more unconventional over the years. One of the streaming service's runaway hits in 2020 was Outer Banks, the spellbinding teen drama that debuted over the summer. Fans have been eager to see exactly what the future holds for the Pogues, and it looks like they're now one step closer to finding out. According to social media posts from some of the series' stars, including Instagram posts from Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, filming on the second season has officially wrapped.

Outer Banks is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. All three will return for Season 2 as showrunners and executive producers. Also returning are series stars Stokes, Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten. They will join LOST alum Elizabeth Mitchell. The series quickly and surprisingly found a place among Netflix's weekly Top 10 function, with reports indicating that only Tiger King and Ozark had outperformed the series at the time of its debut last year.

"We'll definitely have at least a part of season 2 that'll take place in the Bahamas, but it'll all come back to the Outer Banks because that's our spiritual home," showrunner Jonas Pate said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year. "So we'll get back to the Outer Banks pretty quickly, I'm sure, but there'll be definitely an episode or two that that has some Bahamas in it."

You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.

"Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget."

