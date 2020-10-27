LOST Actress Elizabeth Mitchell Cast in Outer Banks Season 2

✖

A television veteran is headed to the world of Netflix's Outer Banks. According to a recent report, Lost and The Expanse alum Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of the series, which became a sleeper hit for the streaming service when it debuted earlier this year. Outer Banks is currently filming its second season in South Carolina. Mitchell will play the recurring role of Limbrey, a long-time Charleston native; a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways.

Mitchell is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Dr. Juliet Carlson on Lost, as well as appearances in Dead of Summer, Once Upon a Time, Revolution, and V.

Outer Banks is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. All three will return for Season 2 as showrunners and executive producers. Also returning are series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten. The series quickly and surprisingly found a place among Netflix's weekly Top 10 function, with reports indicating that only Tiger King and Ozark had outperformed the series so far this year.

"We'll definitely have at least a part of season 2 that'll take place in the Bahamas, but it'll all come back to the Outer Banks because that's our spiritual home," showrunner Jonas Pate said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "So we'll get back to the Outer Banks pretty quickly, I'm sure, but there'll be definitely an episode or two that that has some Bahamas in it."

You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.

"Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget."

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage, Netflix)

