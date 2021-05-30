Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan Shares New Photo in “Kiss the Cook” Apron

✖

As soon as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end, fans of Sebastian Stan were shocked to see the transformation he made for his next role, Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. The Marvel star will be playing the Mötley Crüe drummer opposite Lily James' Pamela Anderso in the limited series, which is expected to follow the couple's whirlwind romance. Since the first Pam & Tommy images hit the Internet, Stan has shared some more behind-the-scenes photos in character. His latest shows him in a... "Kiss the Cook" apron?

"#Sunday," Stan wrote. You can check out his photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Recently, Stan was being interviewed by Variety and talked about the Internet's reaction to the first photo of him in costume, which was actually taken during their screentest after Stan sent the original photo of Lee and Anderson to director Craig Gillespie.

"I don’t remember who, I think it was probably Craig, who said, 'Hey, let’s go out in the sun and why don’t we do that?' We were like, 'Oh, that’s fun.' And then we just did it," Stan shared. "Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen. I was like, 'God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"

Gillespie just directed Cruella, so ComicBook.com recently got the chance to chat with him, and we asked about Pam & Tommy.

"I know, it's kind of crazy how that just got attention there absolutely, we're four weeks in and Sebastian and Lilly are just killing it. And you know, we've got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it's a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it's it has a lot of heart. Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we're again complicit in this, because it's like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what's happening to the individuals. So it's sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it's pretty out there," he shared.

Stay tuned for more updates on Pam & Tommy!