Paramount+ and Showtime Cross Over 62 Million Combined Subscribers

Paramount+ and Showtime has crossed over the 62 million combined subscriber mark, at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Paramount Global has revealed the new subscriber numbers as a part of the quarterly earnings report that was released this week. That figure includes nearly 40 million subscribers for Paramount+, which added an additional 6.8M subs in Q1. The total Paramount streaming base is up 6.3M from the end of 2021; Paramount+ added 7.3M new subs in Q4 of 2021 – a whopping 80% of Paramount's total new streaming subscribers.

While Paramount+ saw a jump in subscribers, other Paramount streaming services did not fare as well. Showtime OTT, Noggin, BET+ and some international brands all saw customer losses of approximately 500,000 – as confirmed by Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish. There are reportedly still plans in place to better integrate Paramount+ and Showtime, which could help bolster the latter brand. Paramount Global's Pluto TV free TV streaming service also saw a major jump, from 64M to 68M between the end of Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 – and that's up from 54M at the end of Q3 last year.

"The first quarter once again demonstrated the power and potential of Paramount's unique assets and the company's continued momentum," Bob Bakish said during the earnings meeting. "Our differentiated playbook — including a broad content lineup, a streaming business model that spans ad-supported and subscription, and a global portfolio that links streaming with theatrical and television — drove strength across our entire ecosystem, including DTC revenue growth of 82% and 6.8 million Paramount+ subscriber additions. Our strategy is working and our execution is strong, as we remain focused on delivering a great experience for consumers and a compelling financial model to our shareholders."

Paramount+ content that is being cited for helping spurn big subscriber growth include Paramount's Star Trek Universe streaming content block (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard); creator Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Content block and its streaming-exclusive prequel series 1883; as well as the highly-anticipated new Halo TV series. Paramount+ has also had the benefit of offering subscribers access to live TV programming like the NFL and CBS local affiliates, as well as major TV events like The Grammys, Masters Golf Tournament, and MLS. Paramount+ also has the draw of Nickelodeon's programming block for kids and families – as well as Paramount Pictures' new quick turnaround policy, giving Paramount+ subscribers access to new Paramount movies just 45 days after release.

