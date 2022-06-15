Fan-Favorite Paramount+ Series Returns With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

One fan-favorite Paramount+ series has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the popular aggregation site, the newest season of Evil sits at 100% with critics and 80% with audiences. Those are absolutely sterling marks for a show that has made the pivot from broadcast television to streaming. Season 3 of Evil proves one thing that most audiences will travel with a program if they love it. As streaming has continued to evolve in recent years, an observable phenomenon that has sprung up alongside it is: shows getting another chance because of rabid fanbases. Evil never had to get to that point. But, you can be sure that decision-makers might not have been too thrilled if things didn't keep going in a positive direction. Well, it looks like a Season 4 might be in order after these first returns hit the Internet.

Talking to Business Insider, Evil creators Robert and Michelle King diagnosed how the move from CBS to Paramount+ probably helped them.

"We always felt in terms of content the show would benefit from being on a streaming platform where we had a little more latitude in terms of gore, sexuality, cursing, and length of the episodes," Michelle said. "At this point it feels like networks are taking fewer risks, and riskier product is going on streaming services. Most of these conglomerates now have a choice. They don't just have a broadcast network."

Robert offered, "I don't think we would have been renewed [for season three] if it stayed network because network is appealing to a certain kind of taste. This is outside the CBS network brand a bit."

In talking about the brand, he had this to say, "All these "FBI" shows and so on are doing well on CBS. My guess is broadcast's future is is doing 80% pilots like that, and then one or two outside the box that are taking a chance because the rest of the schedule is secure."

Here's how Paramount+ describes the show: "Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work."

Are you looking forward to more of Evil?