Evil Season 3 Teaser Released By Paramount+

A new teaser for Evil season 3 has been released by Paramount+, and you can watch it below! The new teaser hits upon everything that Evil fans love about this show: the creepy chills, the humor, and the all-around quirky, offbeat, tone of the show. We get flashes of our favorite major characters like Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Father David Acosta (Mike Colter), Ben (Aasif Mandvi), and the demonic Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) all struggling with the heavenly/hellish temptations at work around them. And in Season 3, it looks like those temptations will get juicy, indeed!

A little tease never hurt anyone. See you soon.😈 #EvilReturns pic.twitter.com/qy8yTPNF4h — Evil (@evil) March 30, 2022

At the end of Evil season 2, fans got the highly-charged moment they had been waiting for when David and Kristen finally surrendered to their feelings for one another and kissed. At the same time, David kissing Kristen was as horrifying as it was tantalizing, given the context. While David was stumbling in his path just days before being ordained as a priest, Kristen had become the living embodiment of the show’s title. After successfully murdering her serial killer rival LeRoux and getting away with it, Kristen spent Season 2 in a moral spiral – one that also sucked down her mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti). Despite finally making an emotional confession to David about everything she’d done wrong, Kristen’s kiss is just as likely to be one of the devil for David.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of the main appeal of Evil is how the show wonderfully blends the line between reality, dreams, prophecy, and psychosis. That’s all to say: there’s no way to know just which of those boxes each of the images we see in this Season 3 teaser belongs in. And that’s the fun of it.

Evil‘s Season 3 marks the new deal between CBS Studios and show creators Robert and Michelle King, which extends for five years, and pays them upwards of eight figures. It will also be the first season of the show created exclusively for streaming, as Season 2 was originally supposed to air on TV, before it was moved to Paramount+. Fans of Evil (and there are true die-hards) are immensely curious about how much further the show creators will take things with both the horror and sexuality, which are both highlights of the series. That streaming “MA” rating just hits different…

In Evil, skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

Evil Season 3 will stream on Paramount+ on June 25th.