Patrick Dempsey’s New Hitman Series Just Dropped on Hulu

Five years after putting down the scalpel and walking out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the final time, Patrick Dempsey is officially shedding his McDreamy persona. The Grey’s Anatomy alum just made his return to network TV in a new crime drama on Fox, and it’s already arrived to Hulu.

The series premiere of Memory of a Killer is available to stream on Hulu as of January 26th. The new crime drama, created by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, is based on the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer and stars Dempsey as Angelo Doyle, a photocopier salesman and father living a double life as a fearsome NYC hitman whose worlds begin to collide when he develops early-onset Alzheimer’s. New episodes of Memory of a Killer air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox and will be available to the stream next day on Hulu, with the show’s second episode slated to drop on the platform at 2:01 a.m. ET on January 27th.

Memory of a Killer Is a Watchable but Flawed Thriller

Memory of a Killer doesn’t yet have a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s still too soon for audiences to weigh in with a Popcornmeter rating, but early reviews may not have you rushing to your TV to watch the show. It’s not that Memory of a Killer is necessarily bad, but it’s more so that the series doesn’t really stand out among other, more compelling thrillers. According to early reviews, while both Demspey and Imperioli are strong and charismatic and make the show worth watching, Memory of a Killer is pretty lackluster and fumbles its high-stakes premise with clunk y dialogue and “sanded down” edges, which makes it less impactful than its source material.

The Hollywood Reporter described Memory of a Killer as a “drama that gets too silly too quickly” and said, “This is the sort of show that inevitably strains credulity as it goes along.” Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com that the series “has so little personality,” and Keith Phipps of TV Guide said “Memory of a Killer is so far a decidedly watchable show that, novel premise aside, has done little to make itself feel like essential viewing.”

The series is still extremely fresh on screens and to critics, who were only provided with the first two episodes for review, and even critics have indicated that there’s still hope for Memory of a Killer to find its footing as its 10-episode season continues. TV Guide said that “there’s enough here to suggest that Memory of a Killer could become more intriguing in the future,” and Decider said the show “has the potential to go in directions other thrillers haven’t.”

Will There Be a Memory of a Killer Season 2?

That is still up in the air. The series hasn’t yet been renewed, but given that it only just premiered, we wouldn’t expect Fox to make an announcement about Memory of a Killer’s future until later in the season.

Memory of a Killer’s two-night premiere event continues on Fox on January 27th in its regular 9 p.m. ET timeslot, with new episodes dropping weekly after that through its season finale on March 23rd. Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.

