Peacemaker Season 2 Seemingly Casts an Unexpected Batman Villain

James Gunn has a knack for bringing obscure comic book characters to the mainstream, and it seems like he’s done it again with the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2. On Instagram, actress Brey Noelle shared a post from the account @gunnverse that reveals she has joined the Peacemaker Season 2 cast as Batman villain White Rabbit. The original post from @gunnverse cites that Noelle’s IMDb page has been updated with the information about Peacemaker, stating that she’s slated to appear in one episode of the second season. Rather than opting to stay mum on the subject, Noelle appeared to confirm the casting herself with her response to the @gunnverse post.

On her Instagram story, Noelle wrote “thank you.” The words are sandwiched between the smiling face holding back tears and prayer hands emojis. Check out a screenshot of Noelle’s Instagram post in the space below:

White Rabbit is a relatively new addition to the Batman mythos, making her debut in 2011’s Batman: The Dark Knight #1. Her real name is Jaina Hudson. White Rabbit’s abilities include bio-fission (which allows Jaina to split herself into two separate beings) and super speed. The character has never appeared in a live-action Batman film before; there was a White Rabbit who was on an episode of Gotham, but that wasn’t a direct adaptation of the comics. Despite some similarities, Gotham‘s White Rabbit was a man hypnotized by the Mad Hatter.

To date, Noelle’s acting credits primarily consist of parts in TV movies. Her first role was “Waffle Queen” in a Stranger Things parody video from 2017. She also wrote, produced, and stars in the upcoming feature The Living Tree. Peacemaker would definitely be her highest-profile project at this stage in her young career.

Normally, it’s wise to take IMDb page updates with a grain of salt (any registered user on the site can update pages, so it’s not always official). However, it seems likely there is truth to this one. Actors aren’t shy about debunking rumors concerning their involvement with upcoming projects (see: Vincent D’Onofrio denying he has a role in Spider-Man 4). Noelle’s comment about the post essentially serves as confirmation. If she wasn’t in Peacemaker, she either would have ignored it or provided clarity. Whether she was supposed to reveal her role now is unknown; marketing for Peacemaker Season 2 has yet to begin, and the creative team might have wanted this to be a surprise. Still, this isn’t a major spoiler. It’ll be interesting to see if Gunn weighs in now that the secret appears to be out.

Considering Gunn’s history with comic book adaptations, it isn’t surprising that he’s bringing White Rabbit into the fold. If Noelle’s portrayal is as effective as the performances seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies or The Suicide Squad, White Rabbit could quickly become a household name. How she fits into Peacemaker Season 2 will be fascinating. The character has strong ties to Batman lore, so perhaps there will be some Gotham City elements implemented into Peacemaker, or the show could put its own spin on the character and simply use the comics as a starting point. Since White Rabbit isn’t a figure who comes with decades of baggage and expectations, the showrunners have some leeway with what they do.