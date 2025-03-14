Marvel’s Kingpin Star Seems Skeptical of Those Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, responds to rumors suggesting he will reprise the role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. On the social media platform X, the actor replied to a post from the account @MCUSource stating that it has been “confirmed” that Kingpin will serve as the primary antagonist in the next Spider-Man movie. D’Onofrio debunked the claim, revealing that nobody at Marvel Studios has reached out to him about appearing in Spider-Man 4.

“Is that right? Well no one has told me,” D’Onofrio wrote. Check out the original @MCUSource tweet and the actor’s reply in the space below:

Is that right? Well no one has told me. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 14, 2025

Spider-Man 4 is currently scheduled to hit theaters in July 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the plan is for the film to begin production this summer, after star Tom Holland has completed his work on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. It was recently reported that Sadie Sink has been cast in Spider-Man 4 in an unspecified role.

After debuting as Kingpin on Netflix’s Daredevil, D’Onofrio has reprised the role in Disney+ series Hawkeye and Echo. The character can currently be seen on Daredevil: Born Again, which is already shooting its second season. In Born Again, Wilson Fisk becomes the mayor of New York and vows to crackdown on vigilantes in the city, including Spider-Man.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Kingpin was featured in Spider-Man 4. Fisk and Spidey have a history in the comics and other mediums, so there’s plenty of precedent for these two characters coming to blows. Many fans would love to see Kingpin be the villain in an MCU Spider-Man movie, since it would imply the filmmakers are aiming to tell a street-level story. That would be a refreshing change of pace for the franchise, as Peter Parker has typically been involved with massive, universe-altering events like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Scaling things down for the fourth film would keep things more in the spirit of Spider-Man being a Friendly Neighborhood hero, and it would be a lot of fun to see him team up with Daredevil in a fight against Fisk.

Plot details for Spider-Man 4 are currently being kept under wraps, but it’s possible Marvel has large ambitions for the project. Spider-Man 4 is sandwiched between Doomsday and Secret Wars, meaning the film could conceivably follow Peter as he deals with the fallout of the Multiverse-spanning conflict, setting up key threads for Secret Wars. It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out. Marvel has a lot on its plate as it builds towards the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, but having Spider-Man 4 be a palate cleanser with a street-level narrative could be beneficial. Ideally, fans will have additional clarity on these rumors soon. Since Spider-Man 4 starts shooting in the summer, there will likely be casting confirmations (including the villain) in the coming months. Marvel likes to keep some things a secret, but it’d likely want Kingpin to be part of Spider-Man 4 marketing if D’Onofrio is in the movie.