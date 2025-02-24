Peacemaker Season 2 Is Almost Complete, Says James Gunn

During a press event attended by ComicBook, DC Studios CEO James Gunn revealed that he is deep into the editing process of Peacemaker Season 2, working simultaneously on both the series and his upcoming Superman film. This major milestone in the show’s production indicates significant progress toward its August 2025 premiere on Max, with Gunn’s hands-on involvement in post-production suggesting the series is maintaining the unique creative vision that made its first season a breakout success. The concurrent editing of both projects represents an unprecedented level of creative synergy within DC Studios’ new unified approach to storytelling as the company continues to build its interconnected universe under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Peacemaker is all done. I am deep in editing with that at the same time I’m doing Superman,” Gunn announced during the event, expressing enthusiasm about the production’s progress. “It’s been really fun,” Gunn added. The creator-director specifically highlighted the performance growth of John Cena (Christopher Smith/Peacemaker), noting how the actor has built upon his acclaimed work from the first season. “I think he surprised people a lot in the first season with what he was able to do performance-wise. And the guy grew exponentially in season two. And he’s really incredible, as is the whole cast,” Gunn emphasized, suggesting an even more nuanced performance from the wrestling superstar turned actor.

During the press conference, Gunn also reinforced the interconnected nature of the DCU, through his comments about character crossovers and narrative links between projects. “There is a lot of connectivity between Superman and Peacemaker, including a few actors,” Gunn explained before detailing one of the most significant character arcs spanning multiple properties: Frank Grillo’s Rick Flagg Sr. “You take the character of Rick Flagg, who starts out in Creature Commandos as one character, goes to Superman, continues to evolve and change, and then he starts out as a protagonist of one show and ends up as basically the antagonist of season two of Peacemaker.” This interconnected storytelling represents a bold new direction for DC’s television universe, promising viewers a more cohesive and rewarding viewing experience.

Peacemaker‘s Second Season Gives John Cena a More Personal Journey

Image courtesy of Max

As Gunn explained, the second season of Peacemaker marks a significant shift in focus, moving away from the broader superhero elements to explore more intimate character dynamics. “The second season’s much more about the characters and the interconnectivity between the characters and their personal lives,” Gunn revealed. “It’s more about Chris Smith than it is about Peacemaker.” As Gunn suggests, Season 2 of Peacemaker will offer a deeper examination of the man behind the chrome helmet, delving into the complex relationships and personal struggles that define the character beyond his peace-seeking mission.

Even the show’s iconic opening sequence, which became a viral sensation in its first season, is evolving to match this new direction. “I went through a lot of permutations of potential songs that I was going to have it open to, including reusing, doing a different dance to ‘Do You Want to Taste It?’” Gunn explained. However, the creative team ultimately chose a different path that better reflects the season’s themes. Unfortunately, Gunn is not telling which song the team picked for the intro of Peacemaker Season 2, as they are trying to save some surprises for the season premiere. “One of the things is we totally kept that from the public until the first episode aired, and it flipped people out, which was the most fun about it,” Gunn reflected. “Now, people know it’s coming, so it’s not as exciting in that respect.”

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on Max in August 2025.

Are you excited about the second season of Peacemaker? Let us know in the comments!