If ya really wanna taste of Peacemaker season 2, you'll have to wait for James Gunn's Superman. After confirming that the second season of The Suicide Squad spinoff series will be grandfathered into the DC Universe canon — which will kick off with the Max animated series Creature Commandos in December, before Superman officially launches the new DCU — the DC Studios co-chief revealed that John Cena's chrome-helmeted anti-hero won't return until after the Man of Steel reboot takes flight in July 2025.

Season 2 of Peacemaker will air in "2025 after Superman," Gunn announced on Threads. The new season "follows the events" of the first DC Studios film, which tells the story of a younger Kal-El (Twisters' David Corenswet, taking over from Henry Cavill) and "Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas," according to the official synopsis.

Plot details remain locked away in Belle Reve, but announced cast members include the return of Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, daughter of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller; Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante; Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee as A.R.G.U.S. Agents Emilia Harcourt and John Economos; and new cast members Sol Rodríguez (Star Trek: Picard), Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live), and David Denman (Brightburn), with Frank Grillo reprising his role from Creature Commandos and Superman as Rick Flag Sr.

In July, Gunn announced the DCU order is as follows: Creature Commandos (December 2024), Superman (July 2025), and Peacemaker season 2 (TBA 2025). "All of these initial projects are happening in the order they're released," Gunn said of the DC Studios slate, which includes the undated Max series Waller, HBO's Green Lantern series, the comedy series Booster Gold, the Game of Thrones-inspired Wonder Woman spinoff Paradise Lost, and the upcoming feature films Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (dated for June 26th, 2026), The Authority, Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and Teen Titans.

"Nothing is 'in production' unless it's been greenlit. Right now that's Superman, Supergirl, Penguin, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and a handful of animated projects," Gunn shared on Threads, adding that announced and unannounced projects will only go into production "once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before."

Peacemaker season 1 is streaming now on Max (formerly HBO Max).