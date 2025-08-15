Peacemaker Season 2 Might Genuinely Be Better Than Superman (Review)

If you were a DCU conspiracy theorist, you might have something to say about the subtext of a new story in the expanding shared universe that presents its envious hero with a shiny new alternate reality where everything is a dream come true. And while that’s not for me to say, one of the most notable things about Peacemaker Season 2 is that it has so much depth given what it appears to be on the surface. Because, like Season 1, John Cena’s Peacemaker is very, very different to Superman. Now that I’ve sat on the first five episodes, I’m also convinced it’s better.

This is not a cheap shot at Superman, by any means, because I liked the first DCU movie a lot. It was almost everything I wanted, but the accusations of it being a little… busy, let’s say, did ring true. And watching Peacemaker Season 2, you get to see what might have been if Gunn had the same amount of time to flesh out his Superman story. And make no mistake, this is very much a James Gunn joint, even though he’s only marked director on three of the eight episodes. It’s just not exactly the same one who made Superman.

Peacemaker Is Definitely the Grown-Up Side of the DCU

Peacemaker Season 1 generated a lot of conversation thanks to the creative team — and Gunn at its head, of course — embracing far more outrageous subject matter than the Snyderverse had dared to; than any DC property had dared to, actually. Or Marvel for that matter. Pot shots were taken at DC superhero royalty (including scatalogical accusations), there was near-nudity, drugs, swearing, and the unthinkable claim that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes, and yet it still managed to have heart and depth. Peacemaker Season 2 pushes all of the naughty stuff, right from the start of Episode 1, and uses the multiverse to tell a disarmingly deep story.

That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, though, because while Gunn handled the god-like majesty of Superman, he’s proved repeatedly that he has a way with broken, seemingly irredeemable characters. If you thought making you care about Rocket Raccoon was impressive, it’s nothing compared to how compelling Gunn makes Cena’s redemption tour as Peacemaker. Episode 1 features a sequence that belongs on The Boys as a backdrop to Chris’s existential crisis, and the juxtaposition of full-frontal nudity and heartfelt message storytelling works perversely well. It also features another exquisite C-bomb (and as a Brit, I can confirm Harcourt is right about the meaning).

Some of the more NSFW elements will no doubt lead to accusations that Gunn is being provocative for the sake of it, but it’s mostly well-balanced, thanks to the substance. The story is more compelling than some of the jokes suggest. Alongside Cena, Jennifer Holland happily gets more story as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma is reassuringly great as dangerous dipsh-t sidekick Vigilante, and Steve Agee is again good as John Economos. The only slight casualty of the story this time is Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, whose story is just a little less interesting than I wanted it to be.

Cena’s performance, meanwhile, is once again genuinely charming and just goofball enough without him becoming a victim of the jokes. When you look back at his WWE career — and indeed, the wider circus-like context of “sports entertainment” as a whole — you get all of the background to this layered performance. As Peacemaker, he manages to be both clown and charismatic hero; provocative and empathetic, and I genuinely can’t wait to see him return. It all makes a lot more sense when you go back and watch him rapping before crowds of thousands of adoring fans who made him the hottest ticket in WWE for a long time.

Peacemaker’s Return Makes It 3 out of 3 for James Gunn’s First DCU Releases

But of course, this isn’t just a continuation of a popular show: Peacemaker Season 2 was also tasked with integrating Gunn’s precious pre-DCU treasures into the new timeline (according to whichever rules he wanted to bend). That means quite a few Superman characters return, notably including a more prominent role for Frank Grillo as the vengeful Rick Flag Sr. He’s good, but you will struggle to see how he’s the same character as the one previously seen in Creature Commandos.

The other new cast members include David Denman in a role I’m not allowed to reveal, Tim Meadows (who has lots of fun as an oddball ARGUS agent), and Michael Rooker as Eagly’s nemesis, Red St. Wild. They all integrate seamlessly, which is important, because Gunn has been very insistent that this whole canon-defying gambit was going to work. And when the explanation for how Peacemaker is still DCU canon despite everything, it’s incidental, while also feeling like Gunn is winking at you over the back of the TV. If it means I get more Peacemaker, I honestly couldn’t have cared if it was 70% less well-handled, but I didn’t have to worry about that.

Peacemaker Season 2 has the same flood of heart as Superman, is another excellent exercise in world-building, and by virtue of feeling more like a pure expression of Gunn as a creator, I’d confidently say it’s the better of the two. It almost goes without saying that the music is also typically brilliant. So, all in all, that makes it the third success in a row for the DCU for me, so I think we can all agree that the franchise is in the right hands.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Peacemaker Season 2 debuts on HBO Max on August 21st.