James Gunn Breaks Down Peacemaker’s Season 2 Dance Scene, And Who Is the Worst Dancer

Although Peacemaker Season 2 doesn’t premiere until next week, writer/director James Gunn is already giving us details to watch for in the new season. As if following Peacemaker’s journey in and out of an alternate DC Universe wasn’t enough to entertain audiences in the upcoming season, which hits HBO Max August 21st, Gunn also confirmed that there will be another dance number on the show. Gunn, known for his soundtracks, not only revealed to the press which song would be used in the new season’s dance number, but also which actor struggled the most to master the dance moves this time around.

The Peacemaker Season 1 opening dance routine, set to “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” by Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam, surprised and delighted fans. In Season 2, series star John Cena and his cast mates will be busting a move to the Foxy Shazam song “Oh Lord.” For Gunn, the rock tune was a fairly straightforward choice.

“I don’t know if there were any other tracks that were close,” Gunn revealed during a press round table for the upcoming season. “There were a couple of other tracks that I considered, there was another Foxy Shazam song I considered, but at the end of the day, I thought this, ‘Oh Lord,’ fit the season the best in the same way that, you know, ‘Do You Want to Taste It?’ fit the first season. So I think that that was that.”

Gunn also collaborated with the American rock band on his recent blockbuster Superman. Foxy Shazam’s lead vocalist, Eric Nally, and Lou Lou Safran recorded a song belonging to Clark Kent’s favorite band, The Mighty Crabjoys. The fictional band is glimpsed in Clark’s bedroom at his parent’s house in Smallville and their theme can be heard during the credits of the film.

The other rock songs in Superman, including “Punkrocker” by Teddybears featuring Iggy Pop and “Five Years Time” by Noah and the Whale, have enjoyed massive streaming boosts thanks to Gunn including them in the blockbuster. It remains to be seen if the eight-year-old “Oh Lord” will receive a similar surge in popularity once Peacemaker returns.

Gunn Names Frequent Collaborator as Worst Dancer in Peacemaker Season 2

As for the dance component of Peacemaker Season 2’s musical number, Gunn didn’t shy away from naming the actors who couldn’t land the choreography to “Oh Lord”. And yes, according to the filmmaker, there were several performers who struggled to keep up.

“I think the biggest challenge for me really was that we have many more bad dancers this season. And so, you know, shout out to Frank Grillo and Tim Meadows and Michael Rooker, who were what Robert Patrick was, sort of singular bad dancer last season now, is many…” Gunn said. “If you rewatch it enough, you’ll see it. Focus on Rooker and you’ll see his dancing abilities.”

Rooker, who’s with Gunn for nearly 20 years and is perhaps best known for playing the Ravager with a heart of gold, Yondu Udonta, in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Though he made a brief voiceover cameo as Superhero Robot #1 in Superman, he formally joins the DCU in live-action as Red St. Wild, an eagle hunter, in Peacemaker Season 2. Since Rooker never fails to bring heart and depth to Gunn’s projects, we’ll give him a pass on his subpar dancing on the show.

Peacemaker Season 2 premiere on August 21st on HBO MAX. What do you think of the song fo Peacemaker Season 2’s opening dance number? Let us know in the comments.