Peacemaker Star Breaks Silence on Season 2’s Controversial Justice League Retcon

Peacemaker wasted no time in stirring up some controversy with its premiere episode in Season Two, prompting some fans to declare the death of the Snyderverse for good. Most remember that the show’s first season followed up Gunn’s first DC Comics foray, The Suicide Squad, and was technically still part of the DC Extended Universe despite the impending changes Gunn have in mind with his new job. With Season Two’s premiere, we learned how Peacemaker makes his way to this new reality through a door, takes out his alternate self, and upends the last remaining bits of the Justice League from the DC film offerings.

As many fans saw, the encounter with the Justice League from Season One has been altered. Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller are no longer on the scene, and there is no explicit fish joke aimed at Aquaman. Instead, the Justice Gang introduced in Gunn’s Superman are there alongside Superman and Supergirl. The reveal was a shock for some fans, but it also came as a surprise to the cast members.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor and comedian Steve Agee revealed when he found out about the change and the first thought he had once the reveal happened on the page.

“I learned about it when I got the first script [for season two]. It was written that there’s a ‘previously on’ before the cold open where [the 11th Street Kids] are walking away at the end of the season one finale,” Agee told the outlet. “But now it’s Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, plus Mister Terrific, [Superman and Supergirl] in shadow. And I was like, ‘Oh st, this is a whole different ending. This makes a whole different universe.’”

Agee adds that the “last three episodes” of Season Two feel like an entirely new season of the show. He also noted that Gunn wasn’t penciled in to take over DC Studios at the end of Peacemaker‘s first season.

“James kind of wrote himself into a corner with season one. At that point, there was no indication of him taking over [DC Studios],” Agee added. “So when he took over at DC and wanted to make a whole new universe and timeline, he had to fix it by tying Peacemaker season one to Superman. So I think that was the easiest way for him to do it.”

The rest of the chat is a fun trip, revealing more about his character, John Economos, and how shooting Peacemaker ended up being “one of the most bizarre shooting experiences of my life.”

What else is in store for Peacemaker Season Two from here? Could we end up seeing more reveals from the larger Gods and Monsters chapter? Let us know in the comments.