DC Fans Declare Snyderverse Dead After Divisive New Justice League Scene

It’s been almost 5 years since Warner Bros. gave in to fans and releasedthe Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, but the official end of the DC Extended Universe came with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, closing out the studio’s 15-film effort before James Gunn was handed the reins to usher in the DC Universe. The animated Creature Commandos was the opening salvo in the first chapter of the new DCU franchise, titled “Gods and Monsters” by Gunn. Since that debut, Gunn ushered Superman back to the big screen this Summer and is now bringing Peacemaker into the DCU with its second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Peacemaker‘s return, controversy isn’t far behind the expressive killer’s activities. It also has fans marking the true end of the DCEU in their eyes. As noted earlier, Peacemaker Season 2 make some bold changes Peacemaker Season 1’s Justice League scene, seemingly ending the Snyderverse for good. Gone is Peacemaker’s explicit meeting with Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman that closed out the season, replaced by the members of the Justice Gang from Superman. Superman and Supergirl are also shown with the group, which might already be changing some of the canon established in Gunn’s Superman.

DC Fans React to Peacemaker‘s Altered Justice League Scene

DC fans online were split on the new developments, with a large contingent marking it as the death of the Snyderverse.

“This wasn’t the Snyder “cut” they were asking for, was it?,” one user wrote in a reply to the news.

“James Gunn erasing the [Snyderverse] and acting like it never existed,” another added with a crying emoji and gif. Even the character-centric fan accounts got involved in the hate, with the DCU Superman posting that the “Snyderverse was officially dead.”

“Has been since 2016 lil bro. Why we still doing this? Can we be adults and move on now?” one account responded, prompting a swift hit back by the fan account.

“If anything this was just the confirmation for whoever was still stuck there needed,” The DCU Superman hit back.

For Gunn, the retcon is a no-brainer and keeps in line with his efforts to build this new DCU initiative. Speaking to ComicBook, Gunn said he wishes he could’ve taken a page out of the Star Wars handbook to go back to Peacemaker Season 1. “I wish I could do that. I wish I could Lucas the s–t out of this, but I can’t, because it’s too expensive,” Gunn told ComicBook during a roundtable, adding he’d rather spend any money that would go to that to add more VFX shots to next year’s Supergirl film.

Peacemaker Season 2 premiered this week on HBO Max, introducing an alternate reality and giving John Cena’s foul-mouthed hero a new look for the DCU. Some fans also think that Peacemaker’s appearance in Superman means the show takes place before the movie, raising even more trouble for that Justice Gang retcon. But in the end, it’s all just comics. It’s supposed to be fun and crazy.

Superman just made its digital debut and is still in theaters. Peacemaker Season Two premiered on August 21st and the first episode is currently streaming on HBO Max.

How do you feel about the Justice Gang taking over for the Justice League on Peacemaker? Let us know in the comments.