Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2024

With October just around the corner, streaming services like Peacock are keeping subscribers informed as to all of the planned additions for the month ahead. Starting on October 1st, Peacock will have a month filled with new movies and TV shows, including some popular titles making their streaming premieres. October will see to major animation hits from Illumination make their way to Peacock. On October 3rd, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will return to the service after an enormously successful run on Netflix over the last nine months. On Halloween, Despicable Me 4 will come to Peacock for its streaming debut. For those getting in the mood for spooky season, Peacock has a lot of horror titles hitting its lineup at the start of the month. The October 1st additions include Jennifer's Body, It Follows, The Fly, The Purge, Malignant, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II. You can check out the full list of Peacock's October additions below!

October 1st 1408

Abduction (2011)

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper ('95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Casper's Scare School ('06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil's Rejects

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home ('15)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I'm Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer's Body

Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)

It's Alex's 21st Birthday, but she's stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.

October 2nd The Real Housewives Of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 3rd Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World – All Episodes – 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Unveiling the riveting narrative of Reggaeton's global journey, Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World explores the genre's evolution from its beginnings in the barrios of Puerto Rico to its current status as a cultural and commercial powerhouse in the global music industry. Executive Produced by Daddy Yankee, a pivotal figure in Reggaeton's rise, and featuring a stellar lineup including Bad Bunny, Feid, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Karol G, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Shaggy, Vico C, and more, the documentary offers an immersive dive into the genre's vibrant origins and unstoppable momentum, showcasing its unparalleled impact on the world stage. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

October 4th Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)

Late one night a woman drives by a stranded motorist who is later revealed to have been murdered. After a series of terrifying events the woman believes she is the killer's next victim. Didi (Peacock Exclusive)

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy (Izaac Wang) learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom. Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Honeymoon

I Saw The Devil

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

October 5th A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 6th Autumn at Apple Hill

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC) Queens Court, Season 2 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

QUEENS COURT is back with three NEW celebrity queens who embark on a journey of a lifetime to find their King by dating 22 confident, successful men. Guided by Hollywood "couple goals" hosts, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the Queens must let go of past heartbreak, embrace new connections, and find a man worthy of sharing their throne!

October 7th The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 8th Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

Fall

Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Oxygen)

October 9th The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

October 10th Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Finale – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the "Black Mecca." When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country's wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta's history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice. Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

October 11th A Nanny to Die For

Asteroid City

Ragnarok

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

October 12th Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 13th Haunted Wedding

October 15th Anatomy of Lies, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch wows Hollywood with her extraordinary life story, but one woman's quest to discover the truth reveals a jaw-dropping web of lies.

October 16th Furious 7

House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)

Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

October 17th Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

The Angel Tree

A Bride For Christmas

Christmas at Cartwright's

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Holly Lodge

A Christmas Carousel

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Christmas House

Christmas In Evergreen

Christmas In Homestead

Christmas In Love

Christmas In Rome

Christmas In The Air

Christmas In Vienna

Christmas Incorporated

Christmas Land

A Christmas Miracle

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through The Snow

Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle

A Dickens Of A Holiday!

Finding Father Christmas

Finding Santa

A Holiday Spectacular

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Last Vermont Christmas

Love You Like Christmas

Magic Stocking

Magical Christmas Ornaments

Marry Me At Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Memories of Christmas

My Christmas Love

The National Tree

Once Upon A Holiday

Road To Christmas

Rocky Mountain Christmas

Santa Suit, The

Sharing Christmas

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

A Song For Christmas

Tis The Season For Love

The Town Christmas Forgot

The Wishing Tree

October 18th Every Body Hysteria!, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Rejoice and Shout

October 19th Happy's Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 22nd Bad River

Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)

October 23rd Compliance

Flawless

La Familia, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Shoplifters

Tyrel

The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow

The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari

October 24th Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert

October 25th The Hero Of Color City

October 28th The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

October 29th Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere – All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)