Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2024
The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Despicable Me 4 are coming to Peacock this month.
With October just around the corner, streaming services like Peacock are keeping subscribers informed as to all of the planned additions for the month ahead. Starting on October 1st, Peacock will have a month filled with new movies and TV shows, including some popular titles making their streaming premieres.
October will see to major animation hits from Illumination make their way to Peacock. On October 3rd, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will return to the service after an enormously successful run on Netflix over the last nine months. On Halloween, Despicable Me 4 will come to Peacock for its streaming debut.
For those getting in the mood for spooky season, Peacock has a lot of horror titles hitting its lineup at the start of the month. The October 1st additions include Jennifer's Body, It Follows, The Fly, The Purge, Malignant, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's October additions below!
October 1st
1408
Abduction (2011)
After All These Years
Alpha & Omega
Arachnophobia
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
The Big Short
The Blob (1988)
Campfire Kiss
Casper ('95)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Casper's Scare School ('06)
Christine (1983)
Christmas at Dollywood
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
The Craft
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Darjeeling Limited
Death Becomes Her
The Devil's Rejects
Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark
Down In The Valley
Drag Me to Hell
Engaging Father Christmas
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Feeling of Home
The Final Girls
Flushed Away
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Fright Night
Get a Job
Girlfriendship
Good Morning Christmas!
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
Holiday Date
Home ('15)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
I'm Not There
Isle of Dogs
It Follows
Jennifer's Body
Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance
Land of the Lost
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Making Waves
Malignant
Masters of the Universe
Meatballs
My Soul to Take
New In Town
Office Space
One Perfect Wedding
Open By Christmas
The Open Road
Patient Zero
Point Break
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie's Halloween
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
The Royal Tenenbaums
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
Spy Next Door
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
Vice
W.
Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winter Castle
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)
It's Alex's 21st Birthday, but she's stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.
October 2nd
The Real Housewives Of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 3rd
Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World – All Episodes – 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Unveiling the riveting narrative of Reggaeton's global journey, Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World explores the genre's evolution from its beginnings in the barrios of Puerto Rico to its current status as a cultural and commercial powerhouse in the global music industry. Executive Produced by Daddy Yankee, a pivotal figure in Reggaeton's rise, and featuring a stellar lineup including Bad Bunny, Feid, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Karol G, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Shaggy, Vico C, and more, the documentary offers an immersive dive into the genre's vibrant origins and unstoppable momentum, showcasing its unparalleled impact on the world stage.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
October 4th
Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)
Late one night a woman drives by a stranded motorist who is later revealed to have been murdered. After a series of terrifying events the woman believes she is the killer's next victim.
Didi (Peacock Exclusive)
In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy (Izaac Wang) learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom.
Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee
October 5th
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 6th
Autumn at Apple Hill
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)
Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
Queens Court, Season 2 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
QUEENS COURT is back with three NEW celebrity queens who embark on a journey of a lifetime to find their King by dating 22 confident, successful men. Guided by Hollywood "couple goals" hosts, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the Queens must let go of past heartbreak, embrace new connections, and find a man worthy of sharing their throne!
October 7th
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 8th
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)
Fall
Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Oxygen)
October 9th
The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
October 10th
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Finale – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the "Black Mecca." When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country's wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta's history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.
Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)
Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.
October 11th
A Nanny to Die For
Asteroid City
Ragnarok
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
October 12th
Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 13th
Haunted Wedding
October 15th
Anatomy of Lies, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch wows Hollywood with her extraordinary life story, but one woman's quest to discover the truth reveals a jaw-dropping web of lies.
October 16th
Furious 7
House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)
Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
October 17th
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)
Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
The Angel Tree
A Bride For Christmas
Christmas at Cartwright's
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Holly Lodge
A Christmas Carousel
Christmas Cookies
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
The Christmas House
Christmas In Evergreen
Christmas In Homestead
Christmas In Love
Christmas In Rome
Christmas In The Air
Christmas In Vienna
Christmas Incorporated
Christmas Land
A Christmas Miracle
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through The Snow
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle
A Dickens Of A Holiday!
Finding Father Christmas
Finding Santa
A Holiday Spectacular
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Last Vermont Christmas
Love You Like Christmas
Magic Stocking
Magical Christmas Ornaments
Marry Me At Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Memories of Christmas
My Christmas Love
The National Tree
Once Upon A Holiday
Road To Christmas
Rocky Mountain Christmas
Santa Suit, The
Sharing Christmas
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Sister Swap: Christmas In The City
A Song For Christmas
Tis The Season For Love
The Town Christmas Forgot
The Wishing Tree
October 18th
Every Body
Hysteria!, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.
Rejoice and Shout
October 19th
Happy's Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 22nd
Bad River
Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)
October 23rd
Compliance
Flawless
La Familia, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Shoplifters
Tyrel
The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow
The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari
October 24th
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert
October 25th
The Hero Of Color City
October 28th
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
October 29th
Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere – All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)
October 31st
A Brilliant Young Mind
Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
The world's favorite supervillain-turned Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family – Gru Jr. – who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run. This latest blockbuster chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history is packed with nonstop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor.
Teacup, Season 1 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.
Transpecos
