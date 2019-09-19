Peaky Blinders Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix

Peaky Blinders is coming back to the BBC and Netflix this fall, and today Netflix has released a new Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer for fans to enjoy! This trailer follows the earlier one that was released, and definitely provides a lot more insight into what the next chapter of the Shelby crime family is all about. This being Peaky Blinders it’s not surprising that a new gang war will be erupting in the streets, with some deadly new gangsters making a bloody debut in this new trailer footage.

Watch the trailer for Peaky Blinders season 5 above!

The appeal of Peaky Blinders isn’t just the gangster drama, but the historical intrigue, as well. Season 5 is set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, which Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) seems to take quite literally. We see Tommy dangling off the literal and figurative edge, as it looks like the crimelord is feeling somewhat empty these days. That’s ironic, as season 4 ended with Shelby finally taking down his Italian mob rivals, and even adding a legitimate phase to his operations, by being elected to Parliament. It remains to be seen whether Tommy’s despair is aggravated or alleviated by the new gang war he finds himself plunged into, as peace and stability may be the biggest threats to the sanity of a guilty man.

Here’s the quick synopsis for Peaky Blinders season 5: “As the Shelbys grapple with the 1929 stock market crash, Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals.“

If that wasn’t an exciting enough invitation to watch, there are some great actors joining the cast of Peaky Blinders season 5. The big ones are no doubt Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger from Game of Thrones), Sam Claflin, who starred as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games movies, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the breakout star of horror film The Witch, and M Night. Shyamalan’s Unbreakable sequel, Split and Glass (as well as the now-in-limbo New Mutants movie for Fox). They will be joined by the likes of Brian Gleeson (Hellboy), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), and Emmett J. Scanlan (Lobo on Krypton).

You can catch Peaky Blinders season 5 on BBC One starting on August 25th. The season will stream in full on Netflix starting October 4th.

