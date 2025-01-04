The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Wants Sofia to Become “More of a Loose Canon”

The constant delays on Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II may be fairly worrying, but the franchise was kept on audience’s collective mind in the best way possible with HBO’s The Penguin. Not just one of the best comic TV series ever made but one of 2024’s best shows period – a masterwork of sublime pacing and even better acting. And, while Colin Farrell is again extraordinary as the title character, Cristin Milioti gave him a serious run for his money as Sofia Falcone.

As of now, The Penguin Season 2 is not set in stone. However, should it pick up a slew of nominations come Emmy season later in 2025, the chances would greatly increase. It has already proved to be both a ratings smash and a critical darling, so that outcome seems fairly likely and, if so, Milioti will almost certainly be leading the charge to gold as much as Farrell. The question is, should The Penguin be renewed, what comes next for the woman formerly known as the “Hangman?”

Cristin Milioti Talks Sofia Falcone’s Future

IndieWire sat down with Cristin Milioti and asked her what she would like to do as the character in the future. After acknowledging that the series allows for several avenues Sofia could traverse, Milioti said “Obviously I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So, I want to see her get out [of] there, and exact revenge.”

As anyone who watched the series knows, it closes with her in Arkham State Hospital, which is a horrible place with which she’s well acquainted. This time, though, she has someone on the outside who seems to be interested in teaming up. Specifically, her half-sister, Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman.

The Batman showed that Kyle is pretty far from above seeking revenge, so the two would make for an excellent pair. And, given Falcone has essentially had her freedom stolen from her twice by the same man, vengeance would likely very much be on the menu. As Milioti said: “Maybe now she would be even more of a loose cannon, because before it was pretty focused on him [Penguin] and gaining power, but depending on what happens to her in there, it could be an even larger target. I would love to explore that.”

The Penguin‘s finale indicates that, either in The Batman Part II or in a second season, Oz Cobb will enter the world of politics, an environment so cutthroat he should feel quite comfortable. But that’s going to make him a lot harder for Falcone to take down. It seems inevitable that these two will cross paths again, and when they do only one is going to walk away. For the most part, the audience is probably rooting for Falcone.

The Penguin and The Batman are streaming on Max.