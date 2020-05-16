Percy Jackson Writer Reveals First Look at Script for Disney+ Series

✖

Yesterday brought the surprise announcement that the YA fantasy book series Percy Jackson is on its way to television, with series author Rick Riordan confirming it's in development for Disney+! Riordan teased that there was a lot of work to do on the series for now but wanted fans of the books to be made aware that it was in fact coming. Now the author has taken to Twitter to tease his weekend plans, showing off the title page for the pilot outline of the series. Though unconfirmed by Disney, Riordan's post seems to confirm that the series will officially be titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Check out the photo below!

Fans quickly began to freak out with Riordan's news, with the original tweet from the author generating 63.5K retweets and 195.3K likes from fans on the social media site. Even Logan Lerman who played the titular role in the previous film adaptations of the books expressed excitement for the news, congratulating Riordan and saying: "Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve." Though perhaps seen as throwing shade at his own movies, fans of the book franchise have been eager for an adaptation closer to the source material for some time.

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world," Riordan said in a statement. "We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

Hope you guys have a great weekend! I know I will. I have some work to do. 🙂 #PercyJacksonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/bZ9ohDNQVd — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) May 15, 2020

First published in 2005, the first novel, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, introducing fans to the titular character and his world that was infused with Greek mythology. Should the new series prove popular, Disney will have a lot of material to mine from. The Percy Jackson & the Olympians book series ran for five books total but also saw a short-story companion book released and a sequel series titled The Heroes of Olympus. Yet another book series, The Trials of Apollo, has also been released by Riordan, which could no doubt be a spin-off in its own right on Disney+.

