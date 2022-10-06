Percy Jackson: Five Actors Who Could Play Ares In The Disney+ Series

Ares is coming to Disney+. Percy Jackson and the Olympians leading man Walker Scobell recently teased that The Lightning Thief scene that he's most excited to bring to life is "the Ares fight," specifically noting that it was "the first thing [he] thought" when he was cast. The god of war was previously portrayed by Ray Winstone (The Departed, Black Widow) in the 2010 film adaptation but was reduced to a small, uncredited appearance. Fans of the books know that Ares is an integral player in the events of The Lightning Thief, serving as one of the novel's primary antagonists. With author Rick Riordan serving as an executive producer on the series, it's not surprising that an especially vital element of the first installment is being brought to the streaming screen. Regardless, this subtle confirmation indicates that Ares' role within the eight-episode first season will be as pronounced as it is in The Lightning Thief. While the bulk of the twelve Olympians' casting remain unknown, this tease is enough to get fans speculating on which actor will take on the god of war for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Karl Urban (Photo: Amazon) Karl Urban has been putting in career years since he was cast as Billy Butcher in The Boys. The crude humored superhero series has made fans fall in love with the 50-year-old actor, with many beginning to fantasize about what roles he could take on in other major franchises. Jon Bernthal is my first choice, but what about Jeffrey Dean Morgan? — Rob (Sharky) Pruneda 📖🦈 (@SharkbaitWrites) September 30, 2022 The hard-nosed charisma Urban brings to The Boys matches Percy Jackson's Ares to a tee. The New Zealand native would obviously have to tone down the language, but he could directly replicate Butcher's fun-loving yet intimidating presence for the god of war.

Tom Hardy (Photo: Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutt) When a Hollywood project is seeking a physically prominent antagonist, Tom Hardy seems to always be among the conversation. The Academy Award nominee has proven range, as he held his own opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant while also having starring roles in comic book movies like The Dark Knight Rises and Venom. Those tough guy roles are also just an extension of who Hardy is. The 45-year-old entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship earlier this month and ended up winning gold. Getting a movie star like Hardy to commit to a streaming series may seem like a tall order, but his filmography credits say otherwise. Hardy had a recurring role in Netflix's Peaky Blinders throughout the 2010s. While he only appeared in 13 episodes, that's likely more than what an Ares commitment to Percy Jackson would entail across a potential five seasons.

Jason Statham (Photo: Universal Pictures) Jason Statham remains one of the perennial action stars of the 21st century. Statham has led franchises like The Mechanic, held supporting roles in Fast & Furious and The Expendables, and showcased his comedic range in Spy. The 55-year-old is most known for his films, but adding a streaming series to his catalog might be of intrigue. Similar to Urban, Statham could ride the serious and comedic balance, playing off of Percy and company while also emphasizing that he can turn on the darkness within a moment's notice.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Photo: AMC) There's few that are able to successfully juggle charming and intimidating as well as Jeffrey Dean Morgan. While the 56-year-old actor has a storied filmography, modern audiences most know him for playing Negan on The Walking Dead. The barbed wire baseball bat wielder has softened up a bit in recent seasons, but his introduction was as captivating as they come. Giving Morgan the keys to Ares's war chariot could make for another successful television antagonist.