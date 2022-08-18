Percy Jackson Star Shares Excitement For Monsters in New Series

Leah Jeffries is starring alongside Idris Elba and Iyana Halley in Beast, a new thriller that sees a father and his two teen daughters being hunted by a massive lion. The movie is being released this weekend, so ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had a chance to chat with the cast. During the conversation, another one of Jeffries' projects came up: Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The new Disney+ series will be based on Rick Riordan's beloved book series and Jeffries is set to play Annabeth Chase, a role that was previously played by Alexandra Daddario in the films Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. While chatting with ComciBook.com, Jeffries shared her excitement for the upcoming show.

"I'm excited for you guys to see the whole entire show. Like, I can't wait for you guys to see like, how the monsters that are in there are going to look, us going through certain things, looking for stuff. Like, I can't wait for you guys to see it, though," Jeffries teased.

In April, it was announced that The Adam Project's Walker Scobell would be playing the titular role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In addition to Jeffries, the show is also set to star Aryan Simhadri as Grover. You can check out a description of the show below:

"Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.," the description reads.

As for Beast, Elba talked to us about his excitement over the movie's release:

"Man, this is great, I feel great," Elba said about having a film head exclusively to theaters. "I mean, I just feel like we saw what audiences felt like going to watch Maverick, you know what I mean? And I feel like, you know, not to compare, but we want to take the audience there, too. Maverick did, and Beast is definitely gonna do that and I think that's good, we want to continue the trend of moviegoing again, you know what I mean? Like it's a special environment to see films, right?"

Beast opens exclusively in theaters on August 19th. Stay tuned for details on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.