Percy Jackson Season 2 Reaches Significant Production Milestone (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians soldiers on Season 2 production. Disney+ renewed the serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels for a sophomore installment shortly after the Season 1 finale aired, confirming that the next batch of episodes would chronicle Riordan’s second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters. The subsequent six months saw pre-production preparations, including scripting and casting, ahead of officially rolling cameras this past August. The majority of the Percy Jackson Season 1 cast is back on set, including recurring stars Charlie Bushnell (Luke) and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) who have been bumped up to series regulars, while newcomers Daniel Diemer (Tyson) and Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace) have joined the ensemble.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Production Update

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has reached another checkpoint.

Speaking to ComicBook during the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess book tour, author and executive producer Rick Riordan revealed that Season 2 production is about to reach the “one-third mark.”

“We’re not at the halfway point in shooting, but I’d say we’re probably coming up on like the one-third mark. Maybe, you know, that’s just my opinion. That’s not official from Disney or anything,” Riordan said. “I can say that we’re on schedule and things are moving right along, and people are just working like you wouldn’t believe.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 had one of the most extensive production processes in Disney+’s short history, having shot eight episodes over the course of over eight months. That filming also began a full two and a half years after Riordan initially revealed that the series was in development. Season 1 was then coupled with a ten-month post-production ahead of its December 2023 premiere.

By comparison, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 commenced filming just six months after getting the renewal green light and is already tentatively slated for a streaming release at some point in 2025. This gives Season 2 a turnaround that is nearly double the speed of Season 1.

“When we were on set, we were looking at the things they had created behind the scenes for all the episodes, all the way through Episode 8 and everything,” Riordan continued, praising Season 2’s practical sets. “Everything looks incredible.”

On that topic of setpieces, Riordan particularly pointed out the fan-favorite chariot race chapter from The Sea of Monsters as one that is going to wow audiences when it comes to life in live-action.

“Nothing that would spoil anything for anyone who has read The Sea of Monsters, but wow. The chariot racing that you’re going to see, woo boy,” Riordan added. Ben-Hur, it would give him nightmares. It’s amazing stuff.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is expected to be in production until early next year, with a streaming release anticipated for sometime later in 2025.

Riordan’s latest novelized installment in the Percy Jackson franchise, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess, is available in bookstores and online retailers now.