Pluto TV Launching New Holiday Channels Next Week

Since Halloween is nearly here, some have already started looking toward the official launch of the holiday season. Case in point, Pluto TV announced Wednesday it's bringing a handful of new channels to the platform throughout the beginning of November to help ring in the holidays. In total, nine new holiday-centric channels will be added to the service and a tenth MMA channel.

The channels will be located under a new category called Seasons Greetings and will feature various programming. Included in the new channels are two that will run Hallmark Christmas movies around the clock, a holiday-related cooking channel, and two different 24/7 streams that will turn your television set into a crackling fireplace. Keep scrolling to see all the new goodies heading to Pluto TV in November!