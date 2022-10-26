Pluto TV Launching New Holiday Channels Next Week

By Adam Barnhardt

Since Halloween is nearly here, some have already started looking toward the official launch of the holiday season. Case in point, Pluto TV announced Wednesday it's bringing a handful of new channels to the platform throughout the beginning of November to help ring in the holidays. In total, nine new holiday-centric channels will be added to the service and a tenth MMA channel.

The channels will be located under a new category called Seasons Greetings and will feature various programming. Included in the new channels are two that will run Hallmark Christmas movies around the clock, a holiday-related cooking channel, and two different 24/7 streams that will turn your television set into a crackling fireplace. Keep scrolling to see all the new goodies heading to Pluto TV in November! 

Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime

Get into the holiday spirit with your favorite Lifetime Holiday Movies. It's the channel that keeps on giving.

Titles include:

  • Christmas in Mississippi

  • Christmas in Wonderland

  • A Gift Wrapped Christmas

  • A Snow Globe Christmas

  • A Very Vintage Christmas

  • Christmas Love Letter

  • Holiday Spin

  • Christmas Unleashed

  • Dear Santa

  • Twinkle All the Way

Hallmark Movies & More

Your home to a curated selection of movies, series & specials from the Hallmark library filled with uplifting and inspiring stories for everyone.

Titles include:

  • Christmas In Conway

  • A Majestic Christmas

  • I'll Be Home for Christmas (2016)

  • Broadcasting Christmas

  • Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pluto TV Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Pluto TV Christmas is here to make your days be merry and bright. Watch family-friendly movies and specials that will fill you with the Christmas spirit for the entire holiday season.

Titles include:

  • A Royal Christmas Ball

  • Holiday Road Trip

  • Holiday Breakup

  • A Husband for Christmas

  • A Christmas Cruise

  • Christmas on Holly Lane

  • The Tree That Saved Christmas

Festive Fireplace

During the holidays, there's nothing like gathering with your loved ones to sing songs around the fire. With Pluto TV's Festive Fireplace, you can enjoy a traditional Yule log and accompanying music any time of day this holiday season.

Crackling Fireplace

There's something about the natural sounds of a roaring fire that make the holidays feel cozy. With Pluto TV's Crackling Fireplace, you can enjoy that feeling any time of day this holiday season.

Holiday Lights

Get into the spirit of the season by filling your screen with the very best displays of holiday lights and decorations accompanied by delightful seasonal music, presented 24 hours a day.

Themes include:

  • Christmas Lights & Holiday Symphony Music

  • Christmas Puppies & Holiday Music

  • Christmas Tree & Piano Music

  • Christmas Tree Lights & Holiday Music

  • Christmas Nativity & Holiday Music

  • Christmas Nativity & Piano Music

  • Happy Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

  • Happy Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting

Home for the Holidays

Your home for holiday cooking all month long. Stews, breads, cakes, and more to keep your bellies full and your spirits high through the month of December. Happy Holidays from Pluto TV!

Titles Include:

  • Kirstie's Handmade Christmas

  • Kirstie and Phil's Perfect Christmas

  • Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Christmas

  • Gordon Ramsay's Christmas Cookalong

  • Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Seasonal Specials

  • Jamie Cooks Christmas

  • Jamie's Christmas Cookbook

  • Jamie's Christmas with Bells On

  • Jamie's Family Christmas

  • Baking with Julia

  • The French Chef

Vevo Holiday

Current and classic videos to help you celebrate the season! Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, plus many more of your favorite artists.

Cine navideño

Las mejores películas y especiales navideños están en un solo lugar: Cine navideño. Reúne a toda tu familia y prepárense para descubrir que este canal es el mejor regalo para disfrutar.

Titles Include:

  • Christmas Carol: The Movie (2001)

  • Blizzard

  • A Belle for Christmas

  • A Heartland Christmas

  • Coming Home For Christmas

  • A Christmas Princess

  • A Very Corgi Christmas

  • Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

