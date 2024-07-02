Poker Face Season 2 Starts Filming

One of Peacock’s most beloved original series is one step closer to being back on our screens. On Monday, writer and director Tony Tost revealed that Season 2 of Poker Face has begun filming. While a lot of details around Poker Face Season 2 remain under wraps, the slate does reveal that series star Natasha Lyonne will be directing Episode 2.

“First day of filming season two of Poker Face,” Tost’s post reads. “Still counting my blessings that I’m getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows.”

First day of filming season two of Poker Face. Still counting my blessings that I’m getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows. pic.twitter.com/h9FeLUzAwI — Tony Tost (@tonytost) July 1, 2024

What Will Poker Face Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 of Poker Face is expected to deal with the fallout of the Season 1 finale, which saw Lyonne’s Charlie Cale draw the ire of a new villain, crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman). In theory, that should present the opportunity for Charlie to solve new mysteries, something that showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman seemed to suggest in a previous interview with Variety.

“We certainly have ideas,” Nora explained. “There’s a lot of stuff we wanted to do in Season 1 that we kind of put aside and said, we love this, but we’ll wait. The details are still being ironed out. It was such an early pickup, I don’t think anybody expected it so soon. So it’s a real exciting prospect.”

“We’re so much more educated now on how to write this show and how to innovate on the form that I think when we go back and take a look at some of those worlds or characters or murders that we set aside, we might find fresh ways in,” Lilla added. “And we’ve seen this kind of formula works, messing around with different tones works, meeting new dastardly characters every week works. So I think we can go into Season 2 with a lot of confidence and a lot of creativity.”

Who Will Guest Star in Poker Face Season 2?

At the time of this writing, no guest stars have been confirmed for Poker Face Season 2, although Lyonne has been vocal about the celebrities she would like to see appear on the show.

“It’s all cooking and it’s f-cking hot. It’s gonna be a hot season,” Lyonne told Variety earlier this year. “There’s some big ideas and I’ve been going around all of this award circuit with contracts and so I’ve been getting people to sign up for episodes. It’s been really helpful … Billie Eilish. I’ll try to get her to sign one later tonight. You know, I hear Jodie Foster is gonna be here tonight. So I’ll try to get a signature, some sort of a blood oath or you know, spitting in a palm and a handshake still holds in this town.”