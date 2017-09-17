Cartoon Network Shares First-Look At The New Powerpuff Girl

Sugar, spice, and everything nice just isn’t cutting it for Cartoon Network these days. The Powerpuff Girls is set to introduce a new team member this year, and the network just gave fans a first-look at the character.

Over on Twitter, Cartoon Network shared the first poster for its upcoming Powerpuff Girls special. The episode, which is titled “Power of Four,” will follow Blossom and the gang as they bring on a new heroine named Bliss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Welcome to the family Bliss!” the tweet reads.

As fans can see, Bliss has a few things in common with her new teammates. Bliss wears a similar dress to the girls except hers is dyed a shade of purple. The hero also wears cropped white tights and black shoes like the Powerpuff Girls who came before her.

Of course, Bliss has a bit of a different hairdo. The girl has very long hair that’s shades of teal. The look comes with bangs, and Bliss also wears a heart-pendant headband to compliment Blossom’s bow and Bubble’s pigtails.

The Powerpuff Girls announced it would be bringing on a new character this month, but this isn’t the first time the series has tried to do so. Back in the late 1990s, the original Powerpuff Girls series brought in a character known as Bunny. The heroine, who even had a short-lived story arc, was created by the girls to ease the heavy responsibilities they shared. The Powerpuff Girls created Bunny by using knock-off ingredients like artificial sweetener to make her. Bunny disappoints her sisters at first, but she comes around saves the day before she apparently died in a flash of blinding light.

Some fans of the cartoon are less than pleased with Bliss’ takeover of Bunny’s colors. The latter hero was the first to use purple for her uniform, so audiences will have to see if Bliss can claim the violet hue for good this month.

Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four lands on September 17th, airing on Cartoon Network at 5:30 pm est.