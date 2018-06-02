‘Preacher’ Season 3 Trailer Released

The official trailer for Preacher season 3 is out – and you can watch it above!

Fans of the Preacher comic book series are excited for this third installment of the TV series, which will cover the “Angelville” arc of the books, which sees Jesse Custer return to his hometown, and back into the serpents den that his family.

As this trailer makes clear, Jesse’s grandmother will be a major foe that Jesse, Cassidy and Tulip have to face – after Jesse is forced to use her power to bring Tulip back from the dead. Members of the family that will show up in season 3 include Betty Buckley as Gran’ma, Jeremy Childs as Jody, and Colin Cunningham as TC.

While the L’Angelle family will be one challenge for Jesse and Co., it won’t be the only one: Herr Starr and The Grail organization are still out there, trying to push its message of the Second Coming, while replacing Jesus’ inbred descendant with Jesse as the organization’s figurehead savior.

While season 3 will definitely dip into the “All in the Family” arc from the books, the show has, by now, taken such a wide departure form the comics that fans can legitimately enjoy not having all the answers already spoiled, and still take the wild ride that is AMC‘s adaptation of the series. The returning cast includes Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, Ruth Negga as Tulip O’Hare, and Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy – as well as Ian Coletti as Arseface, Graham McTavish as the Saint of Killers, Pip Torrens as Herr Starr, Julie Ann Emery as Featherstone, Malcolm Barrett as Hoover, Noah Taylor as Adolf Hitler, and Jonny Coyne as Allfather D’Aronique.

Preacher season 2 admittedly had Walking Dead-style problems, as the sophomore season saw the story and characters literally get bogged down in one place, sitting around New Orleans in what tried to be (and only halfway succeeded in being) a deeper character story. Hopefully, season 3 will keep things a little more kinetic, and provide more intrigue. Otherwise, it’s hard to imagine AMC holding out to renew Preacher for more seasons.

Preacher season 3 premieres on AMC June 24th.