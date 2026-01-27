The Simpsons Confirms Release Date & Guest Stars for Milestone 800th Episode

The Simpsons has some big plans for its milestone 800th episode with Fox, and the animated series has confirmed its release date and first details for the special event. The Simpsons is now in the midst of Season 37 of its run, and it’s the first of four new seasons planned with Fox heading into the future. The series has been offering all kinds of status quo shake ups, new team ups, and new characters over the season, but it’s really going to be going all out for its next finale as it prepares for Episode 800.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons will be officially making its return to Fox with Episode 800 on Sunday, February 15th, and Entertainment Weekly has confirmed the first major details from what to expect from the episode. With the Simpsons family heading into Philadelphia and getting involved in a major treasure hunt conspiracy much like the National Treasure movies, they’ll be coming across some famous guest stars associated with the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania areas that fans will undoubtedly recognize.

The Simpsons Episode 800 and Guest Stars Revealed

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Episode 800 will be making its premiere on Sunday, February 15th at 8:00PM ET, and then will be followed quickly after with the Season 37 finale airing the same night at 8:30PM ET. The episode will be titled “Irrational Treasure,” and will see the family heading to Pennsylvania to interact with the area. This goes into the special guest stars too as they are either from the area or associated with some of the biggest shows set in the area like Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson as a new character named Adrienne, and Kevin Bacon as a concierge.

Three stars of the HBO’s The Pitt (the medical drama set in Pittsburgh) will also be joining the episode as well with Noah Wyle as a doctor, Katherine LaNasa as a nurse, and Taylor Dearden as an intern. Questlove will also be joining the episode as a tour guide, and Boyz II Men will be performing a new rendition of the opening and ending themes for the episode itself. It’s clearly going to be Pennsylvania inspired from the top down, and that includes its story content too.

What Will The Simpsons Episode 800 Be About?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Luckily this new update also reveals what The Simpsons is actually planning for Episode 800 too, “Marge’s crusade to get the family dog in better shape leads to her entering Santa’s Little Helper in canine agility competitions and a trip to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia,” the synopsis for the episode begins. “There, Marge and Homer suddenly find themselves — and the dog — mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure worthy of a National Treasure movie.”

This also falls in line with what The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman previously teased about the episode too, “I probably shouldn’t tease anything. I don’t think they want me talking about the 800th yet. I’ll say this: It involves the dog. That’s a big tease. How about this, I’ll give you a little more: The dog gets fat.” Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see how it all plays out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – EW