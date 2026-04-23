Prime’s Best Fantasy Show Finally Returns – Watch The Vox Machina Trailer

Prime Video has quite the roster at the moment, with heavyweights like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Invincible, and more. That stellar roster of competition would overwhelm just about anything, so when we say that Prime’s best fantasy series is finally back, that’s no throwaway compliment, and now you can watch the long-awaited Vox Machina trailer right here.

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The trailer sets the stage for this newest season by showcasing the lethality and danger of the threat at hand, and Vox Machina is more than ready to face it head-on with their usual stylish flair. As Keyleth so eloquently puts it, “it’s time to “f*** s*** up”, and few are as good at making that happen as Vox Machina. The trailer then ends with the debut of Taryon Darrington, who will be joining in on the fun over the course of the season. You can watch the full trailer below.

Be prepared for what now begins… Watch the official trailer for #TheLegendofVoxMachina Season Four premiering June 3, only on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/0Erapniyhz — The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein (@LVMandM9onPrime) April 23, 2026

The Legend of Vox Machina Will Bring Back Favorites, But Will Also Shake Things Up With

The Legend of Vox Machina will make its season 4 debut on June 3rd, and when it returns, much of the Critical Role cast will be reprising their roles. The new season will feature Laura Bailey (Vex), Travis Willingham (Grog), Ashley Johnson (Pike), Liam O’Brien (Vax), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), and Sam Riegel (Scanlan), as well as Matthew Mercer in a number of roles throughout the season.

While fan favorites will be making a return, season 4 will also introduce some new characters into the mix, including Taryon. In the original Critical Role campaign, Taryon is played by Riegel, but in the character’s season 4 introduction, he will be played by Wayne Brady. Taryon brings a very unique energy to the group upon his introduction in the campaign, as he quickly goes from expert monster-killing adventurer to complete adventuring novice once the cascade falls away.

You then start to see Taryon evolve and get his feet under him as an adventurer, and the group witnesses his first ever kill and learns more about his issues with his father, which is what led to him trying to be an adventurer in the first place. There’s also a hilarious bit with soul stones later in the adventure that will probably be one of the show’s more memorable moments.

The season will pick up about a year after the events of season 3, and will have the group taking on an ancient evil that has unfortunately woken up, and now all it wants is to destroy the realm. The series has already been greenlit for a fifth season, which will be its final season and will wrap things up.

There’s even more from Critical Role on the way though, as The Mighty Nein’s second season is currently in development. As for The Legend of Vox Machina, season 4 will release on Prime Video on June 3, 2026.

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