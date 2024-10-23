The Legend of Vox Machina Confirms Season Four Renewal

The Legend of Vox Machina doesn’t just prove how a beloved animated series can soar to new heights, it proves how successful Dungeons And Dragons’ style journeys can be. First starting as a podcast of voice actors starting their own campaign, Critical Role has managed to become so well-known that it garnered an animated series and continues to grow in its fanbase. Thanks to its popularity, it might not come as too much of a surprise that the adventures of Vox Machina are slated to return for a fourth season, even though season three is still releasing new episodes for its fan-favorite characters.

The Amazon animated series is putting its heroes through the wringer in its third season, with the band of adventurers attempting to take down a nigh-invincible dragon and his comrades. The series first took form, as mentioned previously, as a Dungeons And Dragons podcast game and since the adventure has continued far past the events currently transpiring in the animated series, there could potentially be far more seasons on the way. The third season is about to come to an end on October 23rd, as Vox Machina is looking to end their latest travels with a bang in a three-episode finale. For those who have been following the podcast journey, you know that things are only getting started for the likes of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog, and Scanlan.

Amazon

What Say You Vox Machina?

To celebrate the good news, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation at Amazon MGM Studios, shared her thoughts on the season four renewal, “The fantastic team at Critical Role and Titmouse continues to deliver captivating seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina and we are excited for more to come. Our global Prime Video audience has embraced this series from the beginning and the fans, along with us, remain passionate about the characters and stories.”

On top of Wolfe’s commentary, Legend of Vox Machina’s executive producer Sam Riegel shared his commentary, who just so happens to play the role of Scanlan on the animated series, “We are beyond thrilled – and grateful – to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog and everyone’s favorite character – Scanlan. With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season Four.”

Amazon

Critical Role Continues

It should come as no surprise that Critical Role was able to become a juggernaut in the success department as the players are all well-trained voice actors in their own right. The likes of Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesen Jaffe, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, and Orion Acaba have been a part of more animated projects than we can count. On top of these amazing performers, The Legend of Vox Machina’s third season was also special for another reason.

The recent season marks one of the last performances of beloved actor Lance Reddick, who has made a name for himself in the world of movies, television, video games, and so many other avenues. In The Legend of Vox Machina, he plays the part of Thordak, the nefarious dragon who leads the “Conclave” and proudly sports the title of “Cinder King.” Reddick will be greatly missed and the Amazon animated series helps to show just how talented he was in the voice acting game.

