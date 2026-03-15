The 10 Best Sword & Sorcery Fantasy Shows of the 2020s (So Far)

As the years go by, fantasy remains hugely popular on TV. Within it, though, there’s one style that most audiences seem to love: sword and sorcery. It’s a classic type of storytelling that leans into something more straightforward: warriors, confrontations, monsters, powerful magic, massive worlds, and battles that tend to be epic. This used to be much easier to find (especially in movies), but these days only a handful of shows really manage to explore the genre in a way that feels distinctive. Some series stick closely to the traditional formula, and others try to update it by blending in different approaches. Either way, the 2020s have delivered some solid productions that venture into this territory.

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With that in mind, we’ve selected the 10 best sword and sorcery shows released in recent years, highlighting the strongest examples for anyone who enjoys watching this genre on TV. There’s a little bit of everything here, with something for every kind of fantasy fan.

10) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

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Expanding the famous universe created by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn’t exactly the purest example of sword and sorcery, but it still deserves a place on the list because it represents one of the biggest modern investments in fantasy, especially when it comes to battle sequences, creatures, and magical conflicts unfolding on a level rarely seen on TV. It may not win over the most devoted Tolkien fans, but when it comes to production quality, it’s undeniably impressive.

Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the series acts as a prequel that follows warriors, elves, and adventurers as the threat of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) begins to rise again and the legendary Rings of Power first come into play. And even though it operates more firmly in the realm of high fantasy, the show still keeps the core ingredients of the genre intact: swords, magic, and heroes facing supernatural forces. Overall, The Rings of Power is the kind of series that knows how to take familiar fantasy storytelling and push it to a much larger scale.

9) House of the Dragon

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If Game of Thrones proved that a more mature kind of fantasy could completely dominate TV, House of the Dragon shows that this universe still has plenty left to explore. It may not fit the sword and sorcery mold quite as directly as some other entries on this list, since the spin-off is far more intimate and heavily focused on political rivalry. Still, it definitely has its moments. The story takes place about 200 years before the events of GOT and follows the civil war within House Targaryen.

Even though House of the Dragon puts a strong emphasis on intrigue, the fantasy elements never really fade into the background. The show features dragons of all kinds, brutal battles, and the lingering influence of ancient magical traditions like prophecies that continue to shape key decisions. It’s not a classic adventure-driven story, but it still gives one of the most fascinating fantasy worlds currently on TV.

8) Shadow and Bone

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One of the many great shows that fans are still frustrated about being canceled is Shadow and Bone. Carefully built from the start and gradually showing it had bigger ambitions, the story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a seemingly ordinary soldier who discovers she possesses a rare power capable of shifting the balance of forces in a world divided by a supernatural wall of darkness. At the same time, the series introduces a group of criminals and mercenaries involved in some very dangerous heists.

Shadow and Bone is pure adventure, and easily one of the biggest surprises of the 2020s when it comes to fantasy. A big reason for that is how it blends powerful magic with military conflict and characters always trying to survive in a world where a single wrong decision can lead to devastating consequences. It may not look like sword and sorcery at first, but the truth is that it takes the core spirit of the genre and updates it in a way that feels very much fresh.

7) Willow

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Remember the movie Willow? Not many people realize that it actually received a TV continuation. The original film is one of the clearest examples of classic sword and sorcery. Even though it leans toward a lighter tone, it always carried a strong sense of adventure that isn’t as common today — and that’s exactly what the series tries to bring back. Willow continues the story of the movie and follows a new group of heroes who must cross a world filled with magic, creatures, and dark forces in order to rescue a kidnapped prince.

And yes, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) returns as the guiding figure of the journey, helping the characters face challenges that often feel very close to classic medieval fantasy RPG campaigns. Not everything works perfectly, but when the show fully embraces the idea of a dangerous quest through a magical world, it proves why this genre still holds up today. And even if it doesn’t land for everyone, it still manages to deliver a fun and engaging experience.

6) Dota: Dragon’s Blood

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Lately, there are plenty of video game adaptations coming to TV, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off, especially in animation. That’s exactly why Dota: Dragon’s Blood operates on another level, and it also leans heavily into sword and sorcery by taking its universe very seriously. The story follows Davion, a knight known for hunting dragons, who soon finds himself caught in a much larger war than he ever expected. Along the way, gods, demons, and legendary creatures begin to appear as different forces struggle for power.

In Dota: Dragon’s Blood, the world feels shaped by ancient magic that can completely shift the balance of power at any moment — that already hints at the series’ potential. But what makes the show work so well is how it understands what still makes the genre interesting for many people: heroes armed with swords, monsters lurking everywhere, and the presence of threats. For many people, the result is not just a strong fantasy adaptation, but one of the standout animated entries in modern sword and sorcery.

5) Blood of Zeus

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What if Greek mythology were treated like a full-scale epic fantasy story? That’s essentially what Blood of Zeus does by following Heron, a young man who discovers he is the son of Zeus and suddenly finds himself caught in a conflict involving gods, demons, and humans. For viewers unfamiliar with it, imagine something like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but turned into an adult animated series and leaning much more into the spirit of sword and sorcery. And the show wastes no time diving straight into battles and conspiracies.

However, many people wouldn’t necessarily place Blood of Zeus among the most talked-about fantasy shows, but it’s still a solid production with enough quality to keep viewers engaged. What works in its favor is how creatively it balances classical mythology with the fast-paced rhythm of a fantasy story with action and twists. That kind of mix sounds simple, but it’s not easy to pull off without losing control of the narrative.

4) The Wheel of Time

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Another show that many fans still consider unfairly canceled, The Wheel of Time remains one of the most ambitious fantasy adaptations of the past few years — and that becomes clear from the very first episodes. The story introduces Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful member of a magical order who believes she has found a group of young people connected to a prophecy capable of changing the fate of the world. From there, the narrative evolves into that kind of complex journey that feels very close to what audiences expect from classic sword and sorcery storytelling.

One of the show’s biggest strengths is its world-building, but what makes it work is that it never loses focus on the characters trying to survive within it. Even with prophecies and big threats looming in the background, The Wheel of Time frequently returns to the essentials: confrontations on the road, sudden ambushes, and characters forced to rely on both swords and magic to stay alive. It’s a massive mythology, but one that still connects directly with the core appeal of fantasy adventure.

3) The Legend of Vox Machina

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The Legend of Vox Machina is probably the closest thing on TV today to the classic feeling of sitting down and playing a tabletop RPG. If you’re looking for a true sword and sorcery experience, which is something that many modern fantasy productions don’t always capture, this is one of the safest picks. The story centers on a group of deeply flawed mercenaries who unexpectedly become the last line of defense against supernatural threats. Along the way, their journey runs straight into dragons, necromancers, and monsters.

It sounds very traditional, right? But that’s exactly the point. The Legend of Vox Machina works because it doesn’t try to overcomplicate things just to feel modern or different. The show understands its audience: fans who still enjoy the straightforward appeal of fantasy driven by quests, chaotic heroes, and dangerous enemies. With plenty of action, humor, battles, swords, and magic, it captures the spirit of the genre in a way that feels refreshingly honest.

2) Castlevania: Nocturne

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In this case, there’s already a TV legacy that has been widely praised since 2017. Castlevania: Nocturne continues the franchise’s legacy, but with an even darker and more stylized approach. The show follows Richter Belmont, a descendant of a legendary family of vampire hunters who must face a new supernatural threat during the French Revolution. And sure, it might not seem like a pure sword and sorcery story at first, but the tone and the heavy emphasis on magical combat and weapon-based battles place it very close to that DNA.

Castlevania: Nocturne blends action and mythology in a slightly different way; its real strength comes from the intersection of gothic horror and fantasy. Even though the setting isn’t the classic medieval environment, the structure of the show revolves around all the core elements expected in this kind of list: direct confrontations, characters relying on both weapons and magic, and threats that include vampires, monsters, and even occult cults. It’s physical, intense, and ultimately proves that sword and sorcery doesn’t necessarily need a medieval aesthetic to work.

1) The Witcher

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If there’s a series that defines this genre in its purest form on TV, it’s The Witcher. Technically, it arrived right at the end of the 2010s, but most of its story has unfolded in the years since (and it’s still going strong). The plot follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill/Liam Hemsworth), a monster hunter who travels across a dangerous continent, eventually crossing paths with the princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and the powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). Eventually, however, Geralt finds himself caught up in something much bigger than just hunting monsters.

This is sword and sorcery through and through, with everything that comes with it. While some productions manage to capture the essence of the genre, many tend to succeed more in animation, and when it comes to live-action, very few pull it off completely. That’s where The Witcher stands out as one of the most reliable modern examples of this kind of fantasy without drifting away from its concept. As an adaptation of both a book saga and a game franchise, it may not fully satisfy viewers looking for strict fidelity. Still, it remains one of the best current shows built around weapons, adventure, high stakes, violence, and magic.

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