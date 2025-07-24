One of Amazon’s Most Popular Animated Shows to End After 5 Seasons

Amazon Prime Video has become a major streaming hub for animation fans in recent years, with series like Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, Batman: Caped Crusader, and Secret Level being a few of the biggest options for viewers. Unfortunately, it seems as though one of the biggest animated series on the platform has announced its grand finale. The Legend of Vox Machina recently brought its third animated season to a close, but it appears as though the end is nigh as this year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel has confirmed that the fifth season will also be the show’s grand finale.

In a recent statement with the outlet Variety, voice actors, and key members of the group known as Critical Role, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham confirmed that The Legend of Vox Machina would end with its fifth and final season. Luckily, the ending is a planned one as the pair confirmed it will be one complete story from start to finish, “It’s so rare for any television series to get to tell a complete story, beginning to end, exactly as it was envisioned. We’re so grateful to our fans, the critters, our partners at Prime Video, and the original Kickstarter backers for bringing this show to life, and turning the numbskulls of Vox Machina into animation legends.” Luckily, the Critical Role campaign with many of the same characters and core members continues to this day.

Vox Machina Continues

During the same San Diego Comic-Con, Critical Role spin-off series, The Mighty Nein, revealed a new look at the upcoming animated project. The series brings back the core voice actors of Vox Machina but gives them new parts to sink their teeth into. As it stands, the series will see Laura Bailey play Jester Lavorre, Travis Willingham play Fjord Stone, Sam Riegel play Nott the Brave, Marisha Ray play Beauregard Lionett, Taliesin Jaffe play Mollymauk Tealeaf, and Ashley Johnson play Yasha Nydoorin. The series will guest star other major voice actors including Mark Strong, Alan Cumming, Tim McGraw, Anika Noni Rose, Ming-Na Wen, Auli’i Cravalho, Rahul Kohli , Robbie Daymond and Jonathan Frakes.

The spin-off is set to arrive on Amazon on November 19th and here’s how the streaming service describes the upcoming adventure series, “The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as The Beacon falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.” Luckily, the new project does take place in the same universe as Vox Machina, though it will take place twenty years following the events of the preliminary outing. Considering how popular Critical Role has become, it might continue releasing new animated series for some time to come.

