7 Stephen King Adaptations You Can Stream Right Now

There can be no debate that Stephen King is the king of horror. The prolific author’s work has helped define the genre with some truly chilling and iconic stories and they are tales that have not only inspired readers but have become great movies and television series as well. Films like Carrie and Misery are absolute horror classics, while some lesser-known series, like Mr. Mercedes, are great as well. And, even better, there’s truly no shortage of adaptations of Kings work that fans can watch, particularly on streaming, if they know where to work.

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This May, there are a lot of great King adaptations that you can stream. We’ve come up with a list of seven movies and television series that we think you might want to check out if you’re a King fan or even if you’re looking for a good, twisty, chilling watch—or in the case of the number one on this list, one of the best King adaptations yet.

7) Carrie (Kanopy)

Image Courtesy of United Artists

As King adaptations go, one of the best known has to be Carrie. Released in 1976, Carrie starred Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy teen girl who not only suffers from relentless bullying and mocking at school, but she also has a complicated home life with her abusive, religious fanatic mother Margaret (Piper Laurie). When she unexpectedly develops telekinesis, she gets revenge on those who tormented her. The film is based on King’s first published novel and marks the first adaptation of the author’s work. It’s considered by some to be one of the best horror movies ever made and has a significant place in popular culture. You can stream it for free this month on Kanopy (with your library card.)

6) The Institute (MGM+)

There’s a good chance that you may not have heard of The Institute, which is all the more reason to check it out streaming on MGM+. The series is based on King’s novel of the same name and follows a teen who wakes up in a strange institute where children have supernatural abilities. The series, which stars Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker, and Joe Freeman, premiered in 2025 and has been renewed for a second season. Joining the cast for the second season is Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen. Production on Season 2 is underway, but for now, you can stream Season 1 on MGM+.

5) Misery (Tubi)

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Another classic King adaptation and all-around great movie, Misery is free to stream in May on Tubi. It’s also the only King adaptation to ever win an Oscar. Directed by Rob Reiner and starring Kathy Bates and James Caan, Misery tells the story of famous novelist Paul Sheldon (Caan) who ends up being held captive by obsessed, crazed fan Annie Wilkes (Bates) after being injured in a car crash. When she finds out Paul’s plans for his next novel, she forces him to write a new book. Bates won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes and not only is it truly one of her greatest performances, it’s also one of the best King adaptations to date.

4) Mr. Mercedes (Peacock)

Image Courtesy of Audience

Another King adaptation you may have forgotten about or didn’t realize was a King adaptation is Mr. Mercedes. The three-season series originally debuted in 2019 and is based on King’s Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch.) The series stars Brendan Gleeson as Bill Hodges, a retired detective haunted by the unsolved case of “Mr. Mercedes” At the same time, a young psychopath named Brady Hartsfield turns his attention on Hodges. Less a horror story and more a crime thriller, Mr. Mercedes is currently available to stream on Peacock.

3) 11.22.63 (Netflix)

King doesn’t just write horror; he’s also written sci-fi and that includes 11.22.63. Based on King’s 2011 novel 11/22/63, the eight-episode miniseries follows an English teacher Jake Epping (James Franco) who is given the chance to travel back in time the 1960s by his friend Al (Chris Cooper). Al ends up asking him to prevent the assassination of JFK. The series is very much an underrated gem in terms of King adaptations and remains one of the most critically acclaimed productions based on King’s work. It’s not only very faithful to King’s novel, but it features great character development as well. It’s a series that if you haven’t seen it yet, you certainly want to—and you don’t even have to be a King or horror fan to enjoy it.

2) The Mist (Kanopy)

The Mist is a rare case of an adaptation of King’s work that is somehow more grim than the book. The Mist is set in a small Maine town a day after a horrific thunderstorm as the town tries to recover. But as local artist David Drayton goes to the store with his son, a strange mist engulfs the town and leads those in the store to have to fight for survival against not just the monsters outside, but those within. The film does an excellent job of bringing the absolute horror of the novel to life on screen but has a particularly brutal and stunning ending that even King praised for its heartbreaking twist.

1) The Long Walk (Prime Video)

2025’s The Long Walk might just be one of the best King adaptations to date. It’s also incredibly brutal and dreary and it’s one of those films that, while absolutely excellent, is a difficult watch—so much so that you might only watch it once. The film is based on King’s novel of the same name and is set in a dystopian United States where 50 teen boys participate in a walking competition for a hefty cash prize. However, the penalty for failure in this competition is instant death and there are some pretty horrific deaths—ends made even more devastating and brutal because the movie does a fantastic job of fleshing out the characters and their histories. Like we said, it’s one of the best King adaptations and a difficult watch, but worth it, at least once.

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