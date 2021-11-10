Scott Bakula Issues Statement On Death Of Quantum Leap Co-Star Dean Stockwell

Scott Bakula paid tribute to his Quantum Leap co-star Dean Stockwell. The 85-year-old actor passed away on November 7th and Hollywood was shocked. Tributes for the star poured in over the last few days and Bakula decided to collect his thoughts. The two brought Quantum Leap to millions of audiences back in 1989 as it ran for 5 years. It can be hard to find people looking out for you as a young actor and Stockwell did just that for his co-star. Variety obtained his complete statement, and it explores their entire history together. Check it out in full down below:

“I met Dean at his audition for “Quantum Leap” in 1988. He had agreed to ‘read’ for the network, I was already cast,” Bakula began. “We connected immediately and my career and my life were changed that day in Brandon Tartikoff’s office. How lucky were we to get him? A few months later he would be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “Married to the Mob,” but he was stuck with us. Serendipity? All I know is, he never tried to get out or complain, he loved the role and the show and the rest was history.”

“He became a dear friend and a mentor and we grew very close over the next five, very intense years. Dean was such a passionate man…about life, his work, his art (he was an amazing artist!), his family, all kinds of causes, people, music, the planet, cigars, golf, and on and on! Having been a famous child actor, he had a soft spot for every young actor who came on our set,” he continued. “He was very protective of their rights and safety and always checked in with them to make sure that they were ok. His big hearted response to the kids made all of us take notice and be better guardians ourselves.”

“In spite of having a career that came and went several times during his seventy plus years in the business, he was always grateful and delighted to have the chance to keep working,” the star added. “The only time he ever complained was when we called him on the golf course and told him we were ready for him to come to work! He used to announce his presence on the sound stage (if we hadn’t already caught a whiff of cigar smoke trailing in behind him), with a bellowed, “The fun starts now!” Truer words were never spoken. I loved him dearly and was honored to know him. He made me a better human being.”

