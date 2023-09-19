Quantum Leap Season 2 Trailer Released

With about three weeks left until its debut, NBC has released the official trailer for season 2 of Quantum Leap. The series, which stars Raymond Lee, is a follow-up to the '90s classic of the same name. In the series, Ernie Hudson plays Herbert "Magic" Williams, a character originally helped by Sam Beckett in the original series. It's Beckett's disappearance that motivates a lot of the experiments at the Quantum Leap project, and fans have continually hoped that the cliffhanger left by the original series (Sam "never returned home," a title card said) will one day get resolved on the new show.

The trailer teases new leaps to Egypt 1961, Los Angeles Riots in 1992 Koreatown, a UFO investigation in 1949 New Mexico, witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts, and more.

You can see it below.

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Quantum Leap Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and available to stream the next day on Peacock.