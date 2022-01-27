Ralf Moeller Teases Poseidon Project Coming In February

As if Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cryptic post earlier today wasn’t enough of a tease for you, fellow actor and former bodybuilder Ralf Moeller has also taken to social media with a Greek god themed piece or art of his own. The Scorpion King and Universal Soldier star posted on Instagram an image of him as the Greek deity Poseidon, simply teasing “Coming February 2022.” This lines up exactly with Schwarzenegger’s initial post, which saw the Terminator star as the Greek god Zeud, and seems to be teasing what will almost certainly be a Super Bowl commercial, or perhaps a disappointing ad for cryptocurrency.

Moeller, like Schwarzenegger, is a former competitive bodybuilder who turned to acting. Some of his credits include Gladiator, Cyborg, and The Bad Pack. He also has a surprising amount of credits with fellow German filmmaker Uwe Boll including video game adaptations Postal, Alone in the Dark 2, and Far Cry. Schwarzenegger and Moeller have previously collaborated on just two projects, Batman & Robin (wherein Moeller played an Arkham guard) and the 2014 movie Sabotage. At one point he did take over a role from Schwarzenegger, voicing Conan the Barbarian in the animated series Conan the Adventurer.

As far as these competing posts about Poseidon and Zeus this is almost certainly for an upcoming Super Bowl advertisement, the February 2022 date being the key giveaway as the sporting event is scheduled to take place in that timeframe.

Fans may recall previous attempts at creating buzz for Super Bowl ads with promotion that has online denizens thinking it’s a feature film being teased. Last year was an Uber Eats ad with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their Wayne’s World roles, plus a Cadillac ad featuring Timothée Chalamet as the son of Edward Scissorhands. Perhaps the most egregious examples of this was the 2018 ad for Tourism Australia featuring Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth which tricked many people into thinking that a brand new Crocodile Dundee movie was in the works.

This year’s Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13 and we’re right at the point for brands to begin revealing what their big commercials will be. Paramount+ has already confirmed that they’ll release the first full trailer for the Halo TV series, while Booking.com has revealed a new ad with James Bond hopeful Idris Elba will premiere during the big game.