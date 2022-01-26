Halo TV Series Trailer Release Date Revealed

The second-ever Halo TV series trailer — which Paramount is dubbing the “official trailer” — is releasing soon. How soon? AFC Championship Game soon. The AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to go down on January 30, starting at 3:00 PM EST. Sometime during the game, possibly during halftime, the second-ever Halo TV series trailer will drop. Whether this trailer will be accompanied by any release information, remains to be seen.

Typically, the use of “official trailer” in TV marketing is indicative of a trailer featuring story insight, something we didn’t get with the first trailer. That said, for now, this hasn’t been confirmed. We have no information on the trailer itself, what it features or how long it is, just that it exists and is coming this Sunday.

“Suit up Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official trailer for Halo The Series lands this Sunday during halftime of the AFC Championship Game on CBS and Paramount Plus,” reads the tweet relaying all of this.

Halo is set to premiere via Paramount+ and only the Paramount subscription service. When it will premiere though, remains to be seen. There’s currently no word of a release date nor any reason to expect a release date announcement anytime soon. Below, you can read an official blurb about the TV show, courtesy of its Paramount+ listing:

“In its adaptation for Paramount+, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first ‘Halo‘ game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future. The series stars Pablo Schreiber (‘American Gods‘) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (‘Californication’) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super -oldiers; and Jen Taylor (‘Halo‘ game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (‘Fargo‘), Shabana Azmi (‘Fire’), Natasha Culzac (‘The Witcher‘), Olive Gray (‘Half Moon Investigations‘), Yerin Ha (‘Reef Break‘), Bentley Kalu (‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘), Kate Kennedy (‘Catastrophe‘), Charlie Murphy (‘Peaky Blinders‘) and Danny Sapani (‘Penny Dreadful‘).