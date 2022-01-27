Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Zeus Project Coming In February 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for an array of famous films ranging from The Terminator and Predator to Twins and Kindergarten Cop, but the star’s very first role was playing the titular character in Hercules in New York back in 1970. Interestingly, it looks like Schwarzenegger might be graduating from the role of Hercules to his father, Zeus. Earlier today, Schwarzenegger took to social media to share a poster of him as the sky and thunder god from Greek mythology, teasing a new project for February 2022. It’s pretty unlikely that Zeus is a real movie considering no one has heard about it and there’s no actual release date set for next month. While Schwarzenegger could just be sharing some fun fan art, our best guess is that he’s teasing a Super Bowl ad.

“Coming February 2022,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1486761095356248064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While it’s unclear what Schwarzenegger is teasing with Zeus, the actor is confirmed for another upcoming film, the long-awaited Twins sequel, Triplets. It’s been over 30 years since Ivan Reitman directed Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins, the fun-loving comedy that saw the very-different looking stars playing brothers. For many years, there have been talks of a sequel, which would reunite Schwarzenegger and DeVito alongside a third unlikely brother. It was announced last year that the movie is officially in the works with Reitman returning to direct and Tracy Morgan signed on as the third brother.

Recently, Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, spoke with The Unwaxed Podcast and revealed his dad’s best acting advice.

“My dad really gives me like the most, not generic, because it’s like really good advice, but it’s like, ‘Aw, I feel I already knew that.’ Like with acting and stuff, it’s always about the reps,” Baena shared. “Just practicing, practicing until you can just say it. Everyone always comes to me like, ‘How do you learn all these lines?’ I’m like, ‘Well it’s through the reps and it’s what my dad told me.’ Once you’re able to say these lines while washing dishes, doing your laundry, someone trying to interrupt you, then you can say them whenever. When the camera is going and you’re saying these lines you have the boomstick in your face, the cameras, moving around, maybe your scene partner misses a line or something and you have to improv real quick, a car is passing by, so they have to cut it right there. You just have to roll with it.”

