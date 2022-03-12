Disney’s Cheetah Girls Stars to Reunite on Raven’s Home Season 5

Cheetah Sisters until the end of the line! Raven-Symoné will reunite with her Cheetah Girls co-star Adrienne Bailon-Houghton in the fifth season of Raven’s Home, which premiered Friday on the Disney Channel. Symoné and Bailon-Houghton starred together in 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie The Cheetah Girls and 2006 sequel The Cheetah Girls 2, about the feisty foursome girl group of Galleria (Symoné), Chanel (Bailon), Aqua (Kiely Williams), and Dorinda (Sabrina Bryan). On Raven’s Home Season 5, The Real co-host Bailon-Houghton reprises her That’s So Raven role as Raven’s high school nemesis, mean girl Alana Rivera — the new principal of Bayside High.

“The writers came to me, and I think we had already done like the first episode and they were like, ‘Are you friends with Adrienne?’ And I was like, ‘Adrienne? Are you talking about Choo-Chi? My Choo-Chi? Of course!’” Symoné told E! News. “Then the next thing I know she is the principal of Bayside High and killing the game.”

In the retooled fifth season of the That’s So Raven sequel series, psychics Raven Baxter (Symoné) and son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) return to San Francisco after Raven’s father, Victor (Rondell Sheridan), suffers a mild heart attack. Booker is the new kid at Raven’s old high school, Bayside High, where Raven’s old rival is now Principal Alana Rivera (Bailon-Houghton).

“She is so funny, so professional, we have such a good time when she’s there and she’s down for the cause. You know she’s had such an amazing career to where her attitude could be ridiculous, but she is the same person I met 15 years ago,” Symoné said of her Cheetah Girls co-star. “She is the same human that is like, I love this industry and I want to do the best that I can and I want to grow. And she’s still growing even though she’s had so many successes, and so the love and respect is real and she adds something amazing to this season.”

Bailon-Houghton previously appeared as Alana on four episodes of That’s So Raven between 2003 and 2004. Symoné and Bailon-Houghton will reunite in Raven’s Home Season 5 episode “Clique Bait,” airing April 8 on the Disney Channel.

The Cheetah Girls movies and seasons of That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home are now streaming on Disney+.