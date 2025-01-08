Reacher Runs Into Trouble in Action-Packed Season 3 Trailer

Play video

The third season of Reacher is almost here! Amazon’s mega-hit series is set to return to Prime Video on February 20th, but the streamer is giving fans a glimpse at the action more than a month in advance. On Wednesday, the first official trailer for Reacher Season 3 was released online, giving everyone an introduction to a brand new story from the world of Jack Reacher.

In the new trailer, which you can watch at the top of the page, Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, who gets caught up acting as an undercover agent infiltrating a major crime organization. The new season is based on Lee Child’s book Persuader, which was the seventh novel in the Jack Reacher series.

There’s a lot to be excited about in the third season of Reacher, but one of the most notable reasons comes in the form of a fan-favorite villain that viewers have been asking for since the show began.

There’s an enforcer in the book named Paulie, and he becomes a massive rival for Reacher throughout the story. Reacher is supposed to be a mammoth of a man, and the Prime Video series has portrayed him as such, with Alan Ritchson playing the lead role. The character of Paulie is played by Dutch bodybuilder and actor Olivier Richters, who you might recognize from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

As you can see in the trailer, Richters’ Paulie is an enormous challenge for Reacher — literally. While Ritchson’s protagonist usually towers over everyone he encounters, he seems like a very ordinary person next to Richters.

This depiction of Paulie is sure to delight longtime fans of the Jack Reacher books. Persuader, despite being 20 years old, remains one of the most beloved entries in the entire Jack Reacher series, and Paulie is one of the book’s standout characters. As soon as it was announced that Persuader was going to be the inspiration for Season 3, Jack Reacher fans began theorizing about Paulie on social media and Reddit threads. This is a character the show really had to get right, and by the looks of the trailer, that’s exactly what has happened.

Reacher Season 3 will also see the return of Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten. While she was a much smaller character in the Jack Reacher novels, Neagley has become the only mainstay on the series, aside from Reacher himself. In fact, she’ll be getting her own spinoff series in the not-too-distant future.