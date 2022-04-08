The next two seasons of Dancing With The Stars are moving from ABC to Disney+, with the show marking the streamer’s first foray into live broadcasting. Dancing With The Stars premiered in 2005 and has aired 30 seasons on ABC, becoming one of the hit reality shows of its time. It’s now received a two-season pickup but instead moves to Disney+. The series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines. Some of the celebrity dancers come from the worlds of the NBA, NFL, WWE, reality TV, along with musical artists.

“Dancing With The Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With The Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dancing With The Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

“The fact that our iconic global format Dancing With The Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing With The Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

This more than likely begins the launch of more live programming on Disney+. Subscribers to Hulu, which is owned by Disney, can already sign up for a live TV package that allows them to stream their favorite networks. So far, Disney+ original series have debuted episodes on a specific date, which have been typically Wednesdays or Fridays. Star Wars and Marvel offer new series on the streaming service, with Moon Knight currently streaming, and Obi-Wan Kenobi set to premiere in May.

Are you going to be watching the next season of Dancing With The Stars on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!