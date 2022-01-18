Current Top AEW Star Wants to Compete on Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars has seen its fair share of professional wrestlers compete across its 30 seasons. Stacy Keibler still holds the record for best performance among wrestlers with her third-place finish in Season 2, which was followed by Chris Jericho (Season 12), Nikki Bella (Season 25) and, most recently, The Miz (Season 30). But current AEW World Champion Dr. Britt Baker thinks she could be the one to finally win it all, as she explained in a new interview with Bartstool Sports’ Rasslin’.

“My favorite talent winning show is absolutely Dancing with the Stars and I’m manifesting my — I’m gonna be on it, yeah,” Baker said. “… Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.”

In a separate recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Baker said that while she knew WWE had interest in eventually signing her she said it was hard for any wrestler to trust that company right now. WWE has released large numbers of wrestlers from their contracts since April 2020, with more than 80 being let go in last year, despite promoting record profits in quarterly financial reports.

“They definitely expressed interest —unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this — but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through,” Baker said. “So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”

Baker has been the centerpiece of AEW’s Women’s Division for roughly a full year. She won the AEW Women’s World Championship at the 2021 Double or Nothing event and has since defended the title against Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti and Riho.